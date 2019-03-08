AFC Sudbury undone by two penalties in defeat at Brentwood Town

Joe Whight launches a long throw into the danger area, as AFC Sudbury go on the attack at Brentwood. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Brentwood Town 3 AFC Sudbury 1

Brentwood Town celebrated their first league win of the season, at the seventh time of asking and at the expense of under-performing AFC Sudbury at a sun-drenched Brentwood Centre Arena this afternoon.

The Essex hosts netted two penalties, through Zak Pianim (41 minutes) and Jason Williams (75) to secure all three points after Tom Maycock's 17th minute equaliser had responded to Andy Freeman's fifth minute opener.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Mark Morsley's men, who have now lost five of their first eight league fixtures.

Before today, Brentwood had lost five of their first league matches, with just one solitary point earned from a 1-1 draw at Bury Town last month.

AFC Sudbury players celebrate Tom Maycock's fitst-half equaliser, at Brentwood Centre Arena. Picture: CARL MARSTON AFC Sudbury players celebrate Tom Maycock's fitst-half equaliser, at Brentwood Centre Arena. Picture: CARL MARSTON

AFC Sudbury started slowly and were eventually punished to trail 1-0 and then 2-1 by half-time.

Freeman broke the dreadlock in the fifth minute, racing onto a defence-splitting pass to calmly beat the advancing Paul Walker with a simple finish.

At least that was a wake-up call for the visitors, who finally threatened in the 10th minute when Sean Marks, off balance, headed wide from a free-kick which was just too strong for him.

Marks went closer, just two minutes later, as his volley fizzed narrowly wide of the far post from Maycock's cross. He was again stretching.

Supporters enjoy the autumnal sunshine at Brentwood Centre Arena, for the Brentwood Town versus AFC Sudbury clash. Picture: CARL MARSTON Supporters enjoy the autumnal sunshine at Brentwood Centre Arena, for the Brentwood Town versus AFC Sudbury clash. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Walker dropped to his haunches to smother a deflected drive by Williams in the 26th minute, and just 60 seconds later his team went down the other end to equalise.

Maycock sneaked beyond the Brentwood back-line and although his effort was blocked, he was able to sweep home the loose ball into an unguarded net.

With their tails up, AFC Sudbury enjoyed a purple patch and Marks headed just a foot over the top from Reece Harris' cross in the 19th minute.

However, the Essex hosts ended the first half on top, squandering several good chances before regaining the lead.

Tom Maycock has just slotted home AFC Sudbury's equaliser to make it 1-1 against Brentwood Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON Tom Maycock has just slotted home AFC Sudbury's equaliser to make it 1-1 against Brentwood Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Front-runner Williams fired straight at Walker from a good position in the 24th minute, while Tom Anderson blasted over the bar and his team-mate Connor Hogan planted his low shot across the face of goal and agonisingly wide in the 38th minute.

However, Brentwood did go 2-1 up in the 41st minute. Centre-half Joe Grimwood conceded a penalty, for a foul on Freeman, and up stepped Pianim to convert the spot kick, beating Walker with a well-struck shot into the bottom corner.

Both sides went close during the early stages of the second period. Marks volleyed narrowly wide from a cross by Harris on 49 minutes, while at the other end Anderson ballooned a shot over the top from point blank range. He should really have put Brentwood 3-1 up.

AFC Sudbury peppered the target around the 70-minute mark. Substitute Adam Bailey-Dennis had two bites at the cherry, both blocked, before Baris Altintop crashed the rebound high and wide.

But it was Brentwood who notched the all-important next goal, to build up a two-goal advantage.

Walker rather rashly rushed to the edge of his box and brought down Williams for a clear-cut penalty. The Sudbury keeper escaped with a booking, and although he got a touch to Williams' spot kick, the ball still flew into the net.

Squads

BRENTWOOD: Brown, Pugsley, Osimeh (sub Salami, 77), Edwards, Pianim, Toner, Milner (sub Curtis, 89), Hogan, Williams, Anderson (sub Vaughan, 88), Freeman. Unsued subs: Wiggins, Kemsley.

AFC SUDBURY: Walker, Bennett (sub Dettmar, 60), Whight, Holland (sub Bailey-Dennis, 46), Grimwood, Altintop, Harris, Hunter, Marks, Harrison (sub Harvey, 60), Maycock. Unused subs: Girling, Gould.

- Meanwhile, also in Isthmian League North, BURY TOWN missed the chance to go top of the table when they lost 2-1 at home to Tilbury, in front of a Ram Meadow gate of 373.

A first-half brace from Marlon Agyakwa (18 and 27 minutes) sealed Bury's fate, even though they halved the deficit through Ryan Jolland in the 41st minute.

FELIXSTOWE & WALTON UNITED ended a troubled week with a 3-1 defeat at Hullbridge Sports, in front of a crowd of 105.

Manager Ian Watson and his assistant Danny Bloomfield had departed during the week, and although the Seasiders led at half-time, through Jack Newman's 32nd minute opener, they conceded three unanswered goasls in the second half.

Tommy Wright equalised in the 52nd minute and striker Tim Monsheju put Hullbridge 2-1 up on 69 minutes, with Yemi Ogunfunmilade adding a late third.

- In the Southern League Premier Central, NEEDHAM MARKET suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Banbury United.

Joe Marsden went closest to a goal in the first half, and Luke Ingram hit the bar on the hour mark, before a deflected shot by John Mills won it for Banbury in the 85th minute.

Bottom club LEISTON, with just one point all season, were beaten 3-1 away at Stratford Town, despite taking a fifth minute lead via Thomas Hughes.

Goals by Edwards (33), Wreh (52) and Exa (80) won it for the hosts.