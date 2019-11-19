E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

AFC Sudbury win away at high-flying Swifts

PUBLISHED: 22:05 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 22:06 19 November 2019

Callum Harrison, who scored the winner for AFC Sudbury at Heybridge Swifts tonight. Picture: CLIVE PEARSON

Callum Harrison, who scored the winner for AFC Sudbury at Heybridge Swifts tonight. Picture: CLIVE PEARSON

Archant

Heybridge Swifts 0 AFC Sudbury 1

AFC SUDBURY denied HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS the chance to soar to the top of the Isthmian League North, by inflicting a 1-0 defeat on Karl Duguid's men at Scraley Road tonight.

Callum Harrison came up trumps with the winner, in the 63rd minute. The midfielder burst into the Swifts' box before beating keeper Luca Collins with a rising shot to secure a superb away win for Mark Morsley's side.

You may also want to watch:

For AFC Sudbury, in mid-table, this was their fifth league win of the season, and is the perfect tonic for their big FA Trophy clash at Kingstonian this Saturday.

A goalless first-half still featured several chances for both sides, with many of these falling to Sudbury striker Sean Marks. He had an early effort saved by Collins, and also hit the post.

The Swifts, third in the table, hit the woodwork twice. Alex Teniola's 24th minute shot struck a post, while Tyler Corlett hit the bar in injury-time.

Meanwhile, MALDON & TIPTREE hammered BURY TOWN 6-1 in a Velocity Trophy group match at Park Drive.

Jake Brice-Wiffen, Jorome Slew (2), Hamza Kaid (2) and Charlee Hughes were the marksmen for the Jammers, with Emmanuel Machaya scoring a first-half equaliser for Bury.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Voters of Central Suffolk and North Ipswich have major issues in 2019 General Election

Proposals for a northern bypass have dominated politics in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

School sorry after student puts Nazi swastika on British war heroes photo

Two students at Framlingham College have been suspended after a doctored image containing a Nazi symbol appeared online Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Stowmarket snap up former Town star Bowditch

Dean Bowditch puts pen to paper to sign up for Stowmarket Town until the end of the season. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN TWITTER

BSC Multicultural Services to celebrate two decades of helping the community

BSC Multicultural Services - formally known as the Bangladeshi Support Centre - is celebrating its 20th aniversary at the weekend Picture: BSC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists