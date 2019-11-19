AFC Sudbury win away at high-flying Swifts

Callum Harrison, who scored the winner for AFC Sudbury at Heybridge Swifts tonight. Picture: CLIVE PEARSON Archant

Heybridge Swifts 0 AFC Sudbury 1

AFC SUDBURY denied HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS the chance to soar to the top of the Isthmian League North, by inflicting a 1-0 defeat on Karl Duguid's men at Scraley Road tonight.

Callum Harrison came up trumps with the winner, in the 63rd minute. The midfielder burst into the Swifts' box before beating keeper Luca Collins with a rising shot to secure a superb away win for Mark Morsley's side.

For AFC Sudbury, in mid-table, this was their fifth league win of the season, and is the perfect tonic for their big FA Trophy clash at Kingstonian this Saturday.

A goalless first-half still featured several chances for both sides, with many of these falling to Sudbury striker Sean Marks. He had an early effort saved by Collins, and also hit the post.

The Swifts, third in the table, hit the woodwork twice. Alex Teniola's 24th minute shot struck a post, while Tyler Corlett hit the bar in injury-time.

Meanwhile, MALDON & TIPTREE hammered BURY TOWN 6-1 in a Velocity Trophy group match at Park Drive.

Jake Brice-Wiffen, Jorome Slew (2), Hamza Kaid (2) and Charlee Hughes were the marksmen for the Jammers, with Emmanuel Machaya scoring a first-half equaliser for Bury.