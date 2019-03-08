E-edition Read the EADT online edition
AFC Sudbury win seven-goal thriller against Romford

PUBLISHED: 17:06 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 01 September 2019

AFC Sudbury's Liam Bennett (yellow) who once again impressed in the 4-3 win over Romford. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

AFC Sudbury's Liam Bennett (yellow) who once again impressed in the 4-3 win over Romford. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Thomas Bradford 07885548899

AFC Sudbury 4 Romford 3

A 90th minute winner settled this tension packed thriller for AFC Sudbury against Romford, so easing Mark Morsley's side into eighth position in the table.

An inspired substitution that introduced Tom Maycock, combined with a brilliant performance from 17-year-old Liam Bennett, snatched what was ultimately a deserved victory.

For the neutral this proved to be an excellent game of attacking football, but for supporters of AFC Sudbury there were too many defensive lapses which so nearly cost their side dearly.

They took an eighth minute lead, but then succumbed to two cheaply conceded goals within a two-minute spell that gave the basement dwellers confidence.

Tom Maycock, who bagged an injury-time winner for AFC Sudbury against Romford in the Isthmian League North. Photo: CLIVE PEARSONTom Maycock, who bagged an injury-time winner for AFC Sudbury against Romford in the Isthmian League North. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON

Although the home side equalised before the break, Romford were looking good value having regained the lead in a pulsating second half.

Sudbury went ahead when Sean Marks released Ben Hunter, who in his stride slipped the ball beyond Harry Aldridge. They forced several corners emanating from their one- touch football, but Romford looked dangerous with there forward pace.

It was shoddy defending in the 20th minute that enabled Jonathon Nzengo to beat Paul Walker from close in, and then two minutes later the Sudbury faithful were stunned when Phillip Brown-Bampoe drove home with the defence in disarray.

However, parity was restored on 36 minutes. An attacking move culminated with Bennett striking a sublime shot from the angle of the penalty area high into the net.

It was shocking defending in the 52nd minute which permitted Nzengo to add his second goal, putting Romford 3-2 up.

Bennett, so often the architect of linking play down the right flank and supplying crosses, was immense. He struck a couple of shots in full flight, one of which Aldridge blocked with his boot.

Substitute Maycock set up the equaliser for Billy Holland to joyfully slot home at the far post.

Then a clearance from the back was challenged by Bennett on the half-way line, enabling Maycock moving forward to lift the ball over Aldridge for the winner.

