'He didn't get a chance here but he'll enjoy coming back to Portman Road' - McLoughlin to make Town return tonight

Wimbledon's Shane McLoughlin was released by Ipswich Town earlier this year. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Shane McLoughlin returns to Portman Road this evening with AFC Wimbledon.

Shane McLoughlin, formerly of Ipswich Town, is now an AFC Wimbledon player. Picture: ROSS HALLS Shane McLoughlin, formerly of Ipswich Town, is now an AFC Wimbledon player. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The young Irishman moved to the Dons in January after failing to reach the first-team at Portman Road, following two substitute appearances for the Blues.

He's appeared from the bench in all three of Wimbledon's League One games this season, with former team-mate Teddy Bishop recently backing the Irishman to work his way back up the pyramid.

"Sometimes it has to be done and you have to move on to get that first-team experience," he said.

"Shane's gone there and done really well and that's what he needed.

"He must have been told here that he wasn't going to play and, in my opinion, once you've been told that you need to go and get first-team football.

"It doesn't matter what level that's at because you can always come back up. If you're doing well, nobody what level your club is at, there will always be people watching you.

"I'm really pleased for Shane, he's a really good lad who didn't get a chance here but he's going to take that wherever he goes.

"I'm sure he'll enjoy coming back to play Ipswich here."