Ipswich midfielder McLoughlin set for permanent move to AFC Wimbledon

Shane McLoughlin is joining AFC Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town midfielder Shane McLoughlin is close to joining League One side AFC Wimbledon in a permanent deal.

McLoughlin made one league appearance for Ipswich, in which he won a penalty against Middlesbrough. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM McLoughlin made one league appearance for Ipswich, in which he won a penalty against Middlesbrough. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The 21-year-old Irishman is set to move to the Dons before tomorrow’s transfer deadline, with the window closing at 11pm.

It’s understood McLoughlin has been allowed to depart on a free transfer, with the youngster set to sign a deal until the end of next season.

McLoughlin’s only Ipswich start came in the 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Crystal Palace in August 2017, while his only Championship appearance came on the final day of last season when he came off the bench against Middlesbrough and soon won the penalty converted by Martyn Waghorn.

McLoughlin has captained the Blues' U23s. Picture: ROSS HALLS McLoughlin has captained the Blues' U23s. Picture: ROSS HALLS

He has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at Under 16 and Under 18 levels and will now look to begin his senior career in earnest with the League One side.

Wimbledon, who knocked West Ham out of the FA Cup to reach the fifth round at the weekend, are currently bottom of the third tier and are eight points from safety.

Winger Conor McKendry and fellow Under 23 player Pat Webber were both on trial at Wigan earlier this month, with the duo playing in an Under 23s game for the Latics.