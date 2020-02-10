E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Lambert's Blues bid to break back into top six on first visit to AFC Wimbledon

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 February 2020

Ipswich Town take on AFC Wimbledon this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town take on AFC Wimbledon this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town visit Kingsmeadow for the first time this evening to take on AFC Wimbledon (kick-off 7.45pm).

The Blues' dropped out of the top six following Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Sunderland, which was Ipswich's third in a row against promotion contenders following losses to Rotherham and Peterborough.

"We have to hunt teams, for the first time we're out of the top six this season, sometimes that can help you, at certain times," manager Paul Lambert said. "You have to go on a run, we have to go on a run.

"It's not a league like the Premier League where Liverpool are so far ahead it looks like you'll never catch them. There are still a lot of teams in this division who can catch up.

"As I said before, now we become the hunter, now we have to hunt teams down and see if they can handle being in there. There's a long, long way to go, 14 games to go. We have to start to win."

The Blues had to come from behind to beat Wimbledon at Portman Road in August, with Kayden Jackson scoring a dramatic late winner.

You can follow tonight's game live with us.

Drive 24