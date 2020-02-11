Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon

James Norwood is disappointed after being denied by the keeper at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 at AFC Wimbledon this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kayden Jackson challenges at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson challenges at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix

Rating scale: 10 - Unplayable; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

A spectator for the entirety of the first-half, dealing with the few high balls which came his way as well as balls back into the box from his defenders. Had to be alert on the hour mark to rush out well and reach a dangerous through ball as he snuffed out danger. That's probably the totality of his work this evening. 6

Luke Woolfenden under pressure at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix Luke Woolfenden under pressure at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix

Luke Chambers

Called into action early as he bravely stuck his head in to stop Mitch Pinnock breaking towards goal, with the skipper continuing in that fashion throughout the first period as he swept up danger. Got forward to cross on a couple of occasions but was kept honest at the back by Joe Pigott. 6

James Wilson

Once again a starter in the centre of Ipswich defence, where he dealt well with Wimbledon's physical threat. Was involved regularly with the ball at his feet as Ipswich harmlessly swept the ball across their back three, but when he looked to go longer his delivery wasn't there. Blocked away Mitch Pinnock's shot in the second period during a rare Wimbledon attack. 6

Flynn Downes under pressure at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes under pressure at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix

Luke Woolfenden

Was given a few difficult moments by Mitch Pinnock but ultimately coped with those well, while finding space to drive forward and link up with Josh Earl on the left flank. Had a low shot to test the goalkeeper towards the end of the game. 6

Janoi Donacien

Got forward to cross on a couple of occasions, just missing Earl on one of those, as he tracked up and down the right flank. Chambers took a lot of the defensive work on the right on his shoulders as the Blues soaked up any home pressure. 6

Cole Skuse under pressure at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix Cole Skuse under pressure at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix

Josh Earl

The masked man was in for his first Ipswich start following a brief debut from the bench at Sunderland on Saturday. He had a quiet first half, doing what he needed to at the back and doing his best to get forward, most notably when he couldn't quite meet a Donacien cross as it flashed through the penalty area. Got forward more at the start of the second period with mixed results when it came to his delivery from wide areas, before he was replaced by Sears. 6

Cole Skuse

Made a good block to stop Pigott's shot after Woolfenden's loose pass had given possession away, before spending the majority of the first period sweeping balls from side to side as the Blues looking to open up angles from which to play. It was the same story during the second period while he also won back possession well on occasions, both in the air and on the ground. 6

Emyr Huws challenges at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix Emyr Huws challenges at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix

Emyr Huws

The Welshman was back in the side after full overcoming his ankle injury and got around the field well in search of possession. Ipswich certainly had plenty of that in the first half but struggled to make it count. Huws shot wide from a free-kick which won a corner as he looked to threaten from the edge of the box and his hard work continued throughout. 6

Flynn Downes

Busy throughout the opening period as he was comfortable in possession and looked to win the ball back at every opportunity. He looked the most likely to break the lines while running with the ball at his feet. Had a good low shot blocked by Luke O'Neill in the second period. The pick of the Ipswich players in this game. 8

Town Fans at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix Town Fans at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix

Kayden Jackson

He found opportunities sparse throughout the opening period as he ran relentlessly but saw little of the ball as Ipswich struggled to get the ball in behind for him to work with. But after half time he began to get to the byline more and more, with the Blues able to use the him much more effectively without being able to find the breakthrough. 6

James Norwood

Like Jackson, Norwood's opportunities were limited during the opening period but when he did get his opportunity he so very nearly made it count. A Cole Skuse corner dropped into his path and he thundered a volley back off the bar, leaving it rattling, and couldn't strike the rebound cleanly. Forced a good low save from Day at the start of the second period, before firing a low free-kick tamely into the wall as a night of frustration continued. Another opening saw him excellently win the ball back and charge towards goal himself, but his final touch before his finish was a little heavy and he ended up poking his shot into goalkeeper Day. That was his final act as he was replaced by Keane. 6

Cole Skuse challenges at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix Cole Skuse challenges at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix

Will Keane (for Norwood, 71)

On for Norwood to try and find a way through the Wimbledon barrier and so nearly did so, firstly turning Jackson's cross straight at Day before an excellent effort on the turn forced the goalkeeper into a superb save as he pushed the ball away from the top corner. 6

Freddie Sears (for Earl, 81)

Given the last 10 minutes on the left flank as he looked to find the breakthrough, with his best moment seeing his curling free-kick force Day to dive to his right to palm the ball away. n/a