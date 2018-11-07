Video

‘I’ll have a title fight within two fights’ - Aimable ready to put on a show at Colchester Cage Warriors

Steve Aimable, right, in action. He'll fight Josh Abraham at Cage Warriors 99 in Colchester on November 17. Picture: SABS SHOTS Archant

Rising Essex MMA star Steve Aimable believes he should have a Cage Warriors title shot in 2019 – and he’ll go about furthering his case when the renowned promotion visits Colchester for the first time next week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aimable (11-5) goes into his Cage Warriors 99 featherweight clash with Josh Abraham (6-2) at the Charter Hall on November 17 with some serious momentum, having starched Liam Bennett in just 14 seconds at Cage Warriors 97 in September.

The man nicknamed ‘Diddy Kong’ took that fight at late notice, a weight class above his usual fighting poundage, but the risk paid off in spectacular fashion as his lightning quick demolition job went viral.

Now back at his usual weight, and with a starring role at the first-ever Cage Warriors event in Colchester – home of his gym, the powerhouse BKK Fighters – Aimable intends to further his fighting rise.

“I’m expecting him to try and walk me down, push the pace and try to overwhelm me,” he said of Abraham, who’s won three of his last four fights by submission.

“I’m very prepared for that. This fight is going to show what I’ve changed since I lost to Paull (McBain at Cage Warriors 95), how much I’ve polished my striking and my skills.

MORE: Aimable takes aim at title after 14 second KO

“I’m very stubborn. No-one likes getting beaten, but I’ll keep going forward regardless of how much I get hit. I’m just excited to get back in there and put on a show.”

Aimable fully expects to see McBain, whom he lost a close decision to in July, standing across the cage from him again one day – but for now, he’s just focused on fighting his way into the title mix.

Aiden Lee and Dean Trueman do battle for the vacant featherweight strap at Cage Warriors 100 in Cardiff on December 8, and the Essex man wants to earn his shot at that gold in 2019.

“I would like to fight Paull again down the line,” the 31-year-old said. “He’s up there certainly for the belt, so I’m sure we’ll run it back again.

“I’d like to think I’m not far away from the title mix – a good performance in Colchester, and another at the start of next year, and then we can really start talking to them about getting my shot.

“I believe I’ll have a title fight within two fights.”

Aimable also thanked all his coaches and training partners at BKK, and sponsors Reach Your Peak (@rypsocial), Empire Pro Tape and Stone Sport Management.