'I think it's put to bed... he's totally fine' - Lambert on Judge situation after QPR saga

Paul Lambert says QPR's interest in Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge has been 'put to bed'. Picture STEVE WALLER/PAGEPIX Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says Alan Judge 'is totally fine' following weeks of transfer speculation regarding a move to QPR.

The Blues are thought to have rejected a third offer from the Championship club last weekend, in the region of £650,000, with Rangers boss Mark Warburton then ending his interest in the Ipswich playmaker.

Lambert, who previously confirmed Judge had been keen on talking to the Loftus Road side, believes the transfer saga has now been put to bed and insisted the Irishman was ready to give his all for the Blues.

"Sitting here I think it's put to bed," Lambert said.

"That's not my concern. My real concern is about the lack of players coming in. "That's my concern.

"He's fine, totally fine, the only thing Judgey lacks is gametime.

"Everything else is fine and there's no problem there.

"It's just a lack of minutes, everything else is not in a bad place. I don't know if he will start."

Judge played just 45 minutes of pre-season due to a fractured wrist, suffered on international duty with Ireland in June. and continues to wear a cast in training.

He has been working with the Ipswich first-team since their pre-season trip to Germany but it remains to be seen whether he is fit to start at Burton this weekend.