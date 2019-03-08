'His head was all over the place but he's definitely getting there' - Lambert on Judge's form and 'playing where he's told'

Alan Judge is getting back to his best after a difficult summer. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert believes Alan Judge is getting back to his best after his head was 'all over the place' during the summer, but stressed the Irishman will have to 'play where he's told' if he is to start games for Ipswich Town.

Alan Judge charges forwards at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd Alan Judge charges forwards at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd

The Irish international impressed off the bench in the 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon, having struggled to find his rhythm in his three previous appearances.

Judge was the subject of transfer interest from Queens Park Rangers over the summer, with the 30-year-old interested in the move before the Blues rejected two offers for him, while also missing much of pre-season with a wrist injury.

"He's doing well and I though the other night was the best he's been since he came back from his injury," boss Lambert said.

Alan Judge shoots from a free-kick at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix Alan Judge shoots from a free-kick at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

"I don't think he's been performing at the heights of what he's capable of but I thought the other night he was very good.

"But he's definitely getting there.

"I think the QPR thing definitely unsettled him and the wrist unsettled him too because he couldn't train with us. We couldn't make contact with him in case he fell and broke it again.

"Now he's totally fine through it all. That was understandable because I think he's been all over the place with it."

Alan Judge puts in a cross at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd Alan Judge puts in a cross at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd

Judge has played much of his football in wide positions this season but favours a central role.

"You play where you're told to play," Lambert said, when asked about Judge's role.

"I pick a team and a system I think can win and you have to play within the role I ask you to play.

"You have to adapt and that's football. It's not changed since the game was invented.

"We need a squad all pushing the same way and I think if you sacrifice 'the me for the we' we will be fine.

"I trust everybody to play, all the lads, in whatever system we play."