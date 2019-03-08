Sunshine and Showers

'This is my kind of football... we'll see what happens' - Judge on his Ipswich Town future

PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 March 2019

Alan Judge is enjoying his football at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Alan Judge is enjoying his football at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Â© Copyright Stephen Waller

Alan Judge is concentrating on playing games rather than worrying about his future, but the Irishman expects to sit down with Ipswich Town to discuss his contract in the coming weeks.

Alan Judge battles for the ball at Bristol City. Picture PAGEPIX

The 30-year-old has impressed since joining from Brentford in January, quickly becoming the focal point of Paul Lambert’s side after signing an initial deal until the end of this season.

Lambert is hopeful of extending Judge’s stay at Portman Road, regardless of which division the Blues are in next season, with an option in the midfielder’s contract allowing for a 12-month extension.

“We’ll see what happens,” Judge said, when asked about his future following Tuesday night’s game at Bristol City.

MORE: ‘I will drip feed him in and see how he does’ - Lambert won’t rush talented El Mizouni

Alan Judge is contracted to Ipswich until the end of the season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“At the minute it’s just me playing every game and I’m enjoying every minute of it at the moment.”

When asked about the option in his contract and whose favour that’s in, he said: “The club’s, the club’s.

“But we’ll probably sit down in a few weeks. I think they’re the same as me, they just want to get me playing. I want to play and we’ll worry about that when the time comes.”

When asked about the prospect of playing in League One, Judge replied: “You just don’t know.

Alan Judge has been given a free role by Ipswich manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Many things come into my head. I’m playing – I haven’t played for two or three years.

MORE: ‘I’m playing them because I think they can do something... we’re still in the fight’ - Lambert on his young Blues

“I feel like I’m getting there, back to my best. At my age it’s about playing. I’m 30 years of age but have plenty of running left in me.

“I’ve had two years off so that hopefully means I can play to 35 or 36 now.

Judge now wants to add goals to his game. Picture Pagepix

“When the time comes to sit down, we’ll sit down.”

Judge has lined up on the left of midfield in Ipswich’s last two games but has been given licence to roam by Lambert, with the Irish playmaker thoroughly enjoying the role he’s allowed to play.

“This is my kind of football,” he said.

MORE: Irish youngsters called up for Under 21 clash during international break

“When I came here people asked why I was going to Ipswich but I watched them before I came here and saw that they played football.

“This suits me perfectly.

“I’ve got a manager who lets me roam about. Some managers like players to stick to their position but this manager has a free role which is what I think gets the best out of me.

“The one thing you will see with this group of players is that, whatever happens, we won’t stop giving performances and I think that’s what the fans deserve.”

