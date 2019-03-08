Sunny

How the support of the fans, the pursuit of happiness and a chat with McCarthy convinced Judge to sign new Ipswich deal

PUBLISHED: 16:27 05 April 2019

Alan Judge is delighted to have signed a new contract at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Alan Judge is delighted to have signed a new contract at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Alan Judge has targeted an instant return to the Championship after signing a new two-year contract at Ipswich Town.

Alan Judge has signed a new two-year contract with Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLERAlan Judge has signed a new two-year contract with Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The Irishman, an instant hit since his arrival from Brentford in January, has committed his future to the Blues by putting pen to paper on a deal until the summer of 2021, with the club holding an option to extend that by a further year.

Ipswich could be relegated to League One as soon Wednesday, when they face Judge’s former club at Griffin Park, but the 30-year-old is excited to be a part of Paul Lambert’s Portman Road rebuild.

“I’m delighted because I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I’m looking forward to moving my family here and getting settled,” he said.

Alan Judge has signed a two-year contract extension with Ipswich Town. Photo: ITFCAlan Judge has signed a two-year contract extension with Ipswich Town. Photo: ITFC

“Playing football is what’s most important to me. I know this season hasn’t gone the way we wanted it to but I want to be part of something to hopefully get the team back up.

“I spoke to the manager who said that sometimes you have to go back to go forwards and I also spoke to (Republic of Ireland manager) Mick McCarthy, who said it wouldn’t impact my Irish chances really as long as I was playing well. He said I should be getting picked so all my boxes were ticked really.

Judge revealed the positive atmosphere around the club and the support of the Ipswich fans played a big part in convincing him to sign.

“I was welcomed here straightaway and I felt at home,” he said.

Judge has been an instant hit since his arrival at Portman Road. Picture: ROSS HALLSJudge has been an instant hit since his arrival at Portman Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

“Some would ask why I would want to sign for a team bottom of the league but for me it’s about playing and being happy with what I’m doing.

“I’m very happy at the moment.

“Coming into work and being happy is important,” he continued.

“Obviously we’re not happy with what’s happened in the league but every day the lads come in and don’t let it get to them.

“I think that will stand us in good stead for next year.

“We’re bottom of the league and I’ve been in that situation before and you have fans who turn on you. They don’t mean to turn on you but they are just fed up with what you’re seeing.

Alan Judge pictured during the Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMAlan Judge pictured during the Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“I don’t think the fans are like that here and that’s massive for us. It would be great to have the stadium full going into next year.”

Lambert’s bid to rebuild the club will centre around the Blues’ academy products, with Judge hoping to pass on the benefit of his experience in the game.

“I knew myself, coming through as a young lad at Blackburn, that it was really helpful to have the senior pros with you,” he said.

Alan Judge is back in the Republic of Ireland squad. Photo: PAAlan Judge is back in the Republic of Ireland squad. Photo: PA

“If any of the young lads here want advice then hopefully I can give it to them.

“We have a good crop of young players which will serve us well and hopefully one or two others coming in can be good for us.”

