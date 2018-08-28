Video

‘They give you that extra 10 per cent’ - Judge believes fan support can give Blues an edge

Alan Judge is looking forward to derby day. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Alan Judge believes the Ipswich Town fans at Carrow Road can give the team ‘that extra 10 per cent’ on derby day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two thousand Blues fans will be inside Carrow Road for tomorrow’s game, in what is sure to be a red hot atmosphere as Paul Lambert returns to his former club as manager of Ipswich Town.

Judge is excited for his first taste of the East Anglian derby and believes supporters have a real role to play.

“These are the games you want to play in and I’ve been lucky to play in some games like this during my career,” he said.

MORE: ‘I know what’s coming... it doesn’t faze me’ – Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert anticipates hostile reception on return to Norwich City

“The way the lads have been talking about it, it’s definitely the big one and they say form goes out the window and hopefully we can put one over on them.

“If we can silence their crowd in the first few minutes and then ours can get over theirs, that can make a big difference.

“The fans give you that extra 10 per cent and that’s really important.”