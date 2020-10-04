‘Last year we would have maybe lost the game’ - Judge on Town’s 1-1 MK Dons draw

Alan Judge was happy to come away from Milton Keynes with a point against a ‘very good’ Dons side.

The Blues led early through a Jon Nolan goal which came against the run of play, with the hosts continuing to have the better of things before Daniel Harvie ultimately found an equaliser in the second period.

Town have to dig in during the second half after an injury to Flynn Downes’ left them with only 10 men, with all three substitutes used, and for that reason Judge believes his side can be happy with their point.

“I think it’s a good away point because I thought they were very good,” the Irishman admitted after the game.

“But I thought we were very good off the ball, especially after we went down to 10 men. I thought we narrowed them quite well and to be fair they didn’t really get through us.

“I think they will cause a lot of teams problems this year and will win a lot of games.

“Last year we maybe would have lost that game but we’ve started well with three wins and a draw so we have to be happy with that.

“There are a lot of good teams in the league this season with some very good players so we have to just keep going. There will be bumps along the way and it’s not always going to work, the way we’re playing, but maybe next week we will be better again.

“It’s important to keep it going, keep playing and get points on the board as well as we possibly can.”

When asked how he sees League One panning out this season, Judge replied: “I think with the virus and everything going on at the minute you just don’t know how things are going to go,” he said.

“A lot of the teams who wanted the league to finish last season have brought in a lot of players, funnily enough, so we’ll wait and see.

“The teams who said they had no money have brought in a lot of players.”

Judge, who has missed out on the last two Republic of Ireland squads, returned from a hamstring injury as a substitute at Stadium MK and will be hopeful of minutes on Tuesday, when the Blues host Gillingham in the EFL Trophy.