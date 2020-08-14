E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘He’s vocal... he’ll be a good asset for the club’ - Judge on signing of Ward

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 August 2020

Alan Judge believes his former international team-mate, Stephen Ward, will be a good addition to the Ipswich Town squad. Picture: STEVEWALLER/ITFC

Alan Judge believes his former international team-mate, Stephen Ward, will be a good addition to the Ipswich Town squad. Picture: STEVEWALLER/ITFC

Alan Judge believes his incoming former Republic of Ireland team-mate, Stephen Ward, will prove a useful asset to the club.

Ward has been training with the Blues since the beginning of the week and has now agreed terms on what is likely to be an initial one-year deal, with confirmation of the signing likely to come on Monday.

The former Wolves, Burnley and Stoke left-back is a 50-cap international, playing many of those games alongside Judge, who has nine caps of his own.

And the Town midfielder sees Ward as a good addition to the squad as the Blues look to challenge for promotion this season.

“He’s a good lad and he’d be a great character to have around the place,” Judge said.

MORE: Blues on the verge of announcing three new signings

“I think he’s been with us three or four days but you hear him shouting when they’re doing drills and that’s fantastic. The more voices you have at the club the better in my opinion.

“I’ve played with Wardy a few times at international level as well, and he’s an excellent professional. I don’t know what the situation is on his side but I think he’d be a good asset for the club.

“It’s been great having him here.”

As well as Ward, Ipswich are also likely to announce the signings of goalkeeper David Cornell and striker Oli Hawkins on Monday.

