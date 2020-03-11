Breaking

Town star Judge ruled out for rest of season with broken foot

Alan Judge has been ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his foot Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town have suffered another blow to their ailing season with the news that star midfielder Alan Judge has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after breaking his foot.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will be without Alan Judge for the rest of the season. Photo: STEVE WALLER Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will be without Alan Judge for the rest of the season. Photo: STEVE WALLER

The Republic of Ireland international was injured in training yesterday and scans have revealed a fracture.

'Alan injured his right foot in training and has had scans which have shown a stress fracture to his third metatarsal,' Town physio, Matt Byard, told the club website.

'He will be in a boot for two to three weeks and you are looking at a likely recovery time of six to eight weeks, which means he's out for the rest of the season in all likelihood.'

The injury also means the 31-year-old will miss Ireland's Euro 2020 Play-Off semi-final against Slovakia later this month but he's expected to be fit for the European Championship finals in June, should the Republic qualify.

The news brings the curtain down on a disappointing campaign for Judge, who was expected to be one of Town's leading lights as they pushed for promotion. But, having been linked with a move away, he then struggled for form and has been in and out of the side, while occasionally flashing tantalising glimpses of his vast talent.

He finishes the season with four goals from 36 appearances.

Town, who sit tenth in the League One table, a distant seven points off the play-off spots, travel to Bristol Rovers this weekend.