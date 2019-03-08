Breaking

Judge signs new two-year Ipswich deal in major boost to Blues

Alan Judge has signed a two-year contract extension with Ipswich Town. Photo: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town have secured the services of midfielder Alan Judge on a two-year contract.

Judge has been an instant hit since his arrival at Portman Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS Judge has been an instant hit since his arrival at Portman Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Irishman has been an instant hit after arriving from Brentford for a nominal fee in January, instantly becoming the centre-piece of Paul Lambert’s side.

His original contract at Portman Road ran until the end of this season, with the club holding the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

However, Ipswich and Judge’s representatives have been discussing a fresh contract for a number of weeks, with the 30-year-old signing a two-year extension today.

That means he will be contracted to the club until the summer of 2021, with his deal also including an option to extend it for a further 12 months.

Alan Judge looks for a way past Ryan Woods in the first half of the clash with Stoke. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Alan Judge looks for a way past Ryan Woods in the first half of the clash with Stoke. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Speaking yesterday, Lambert said: “He’s been brilliant for us since we’ve been here.

“Whenever he gets the ball he excites the crowd and makes you think something’s going to happen.

“That’s a great, great thing and I think the crowd have really taken to him.

“He’s playing ever so well and getting back into the Ireland squad has been good for him.

“So if the club can tie him down then it will be a great signing.”

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Knudsen, McKendry, Collins

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Kenlock, Emmanuel, C.Smith, Webber, Dawkins

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Rowe, Sears, Clements, McGavin, Dobra

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Chambers, Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, Donacien, El Mizouni, Bishop, K Brown, Judge

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2022

Lankester, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Downes

LOANS FOR SEASON

Chalobah, Elder, Keane, Quaner, Bree