'We're trying to build something here' - Lambert on Judge links to QPR

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse pictured after the friendly game against Paderborn

Paul Lambert has insisted Alan Judge is central to his Ipswich Town rebuilding job amid reported transfer interest from QPR.

Freddie Sears, Alan Judge, James Norwood, Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan watch on during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn

The Irishman signed a new two-year deal with the club in April and looks set to be a centre-piece of Lambert's bid to get Town out of League One at the first attempt.

Reports have suggested new QPR boss Mark Warburton would be keen on a reunion with Judge following their successful time together at Brentford, but it's understood no offer has been made and that the Irish playmaker is happy at Portman Road.

"I don't know anything about it," Lambert said when asked about the links.

"I don't listen to anything and don't read anything so I don't know anything about it.

"I don't get involved in it unless someone phones us and gets in touch.

"There's been nothing."

When it was put to Lambert that the Irishman would be a player he wouldn't want to lose, the Town boss replied: "Not at all, we're trying to build something here and build a good team and we have some fabulous footballers in the team, that's for sure.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn

"Alan Judge is one of them."

Judge is with the Ipswich squad on their tour of Germany but is unlikely to see any match action as he continues his recovery from a wrist injury suffered on international with the Republic of Ireland.

Bartosz Bialkowski is also with the Blues following the collapse of his move to Millwall, with the Pole playing 45 minutes in the friendly loss to Paderborn.

"No, as I've said before I don't get too involved in things that don't affect me. I just do the job as best I can," Lambert said asked if there had been further interest in the goalkeeper.

"Ipswich Town is the main thing and the supporters who come and watch us. I don't get caught up in the whole craziness of the transfer talk."