Ex-Town star Lee named as director at Bury Town

Alan Lee has been named as a director at Bury Town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Former Ipswich Town star Alan Lee has been named as a director at non-league club Bury Town.

Alan Lee in action for Ipswich Town back in 2007. Picture: ARCHANT Alan Lee in action for Ipswich Town back in 2007. Picture: ARCHANT

The Irish star, who scored 34 goals in two separate stints with the Blues, joined Bury last season as the club's Head of Player Development, and will now be involved in the day-to-day running of the Ram Meadow outfit.

Bury play in the Ryman League North under boss Ben Chenery, and finished sixth last season, one spot and 15 points off the play-offs.

Club chairman Russell Ward said: "Alan has made massive improvements to the club in his short time with us, he has given us access to improved training facilities.

"He also continues to improve and enlarge our youth section, and next season we will have a total of 36 teams representing Bury Town FC across all age groups, both male and female.

"Alan has also drawn up a five year plan for the board to take the club onto the next level and we are starting to put that plan into place. "Having someone with Alan's experience from the professional game on our board further strengthens the club going forward."

Lee, 40, who also works with Culford School, added: "I am very pleased to be joining the Board of Directors at Bury Town and I am looking forward to working with everyone involved from the first team right down through our youth section to grow the club and improve every aspect of the club."