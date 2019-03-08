Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Ex-Town star Lee named as director at Bury Town

PUBLISHED: 15:09 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 09 July 2019

Alan Lee has been named as a director at Bury Town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alan Lee has been named as a director at Bury Town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Former Ipswich Town star Alan Lee has been named as a director at non-league club Bury Town.

Alan Lee in action for Ipswich Town back in 2007. Picture: ARCHANTAlan Lee in action for Ipswich Town back in 2007. Picture: ARCHANT

The Irish star, who scored 34 goals in two separate stints with the Blues, joined Bury last season as the club's Head of Player Development, and will now be involved in the day-to-day running of the Ram Meadow outfit.

Bury play in the Ryman League North under boss Ben Chenery, and finished sixth last season, one spot and 15 points off the play-offs.

MORE: Town to face Colchester and Gillingham in EFL Trophy...and Norwich could yet be added to the group!

You may also want to watch:

Club chairman Russell Ward said: "Alan has made massive improvements to the club in his short time with us, he has given us access to improved training facilities.

"He also continues to improve and enlarge our youth section, and next season we will have a total of 36 teams representing Bury Town FC across all age groups, both male and female.

"Alan has also drawn up a five year plan for the board to take the club onto the next level and we are starting to put that plan into place. "Having someone with Alan's experience from the professional game on our board further strengthens the club going forward."

MORE: Lambert doesn't rule out Murphy return

Lee, 40, who also works with Culford School, added: "I am very pleased to be joining the Board of Directors at Bury Town and I am looking forward to working with everyone involved from the first team right down through our youth section to grow the club and improve every aspect of the club."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Danger to public’ jailed for ‘nightmare’ attack in vulnerable man’s home

Andrew Bywater was jailed for at least seven-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Have your say about controversial new Ipswich Northern Route

Potential options for the new Nothern Route around Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

New Year’s Day robber ‘held knife to man’s throat’ near Aldi store

Peter Learmonth, 30, of Campion Road in Nayland, was given a five-year jail sentence after being found guilty of robbery and assault with intent to commit robbery Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Strep A deaths: Outbreaks of killer infection ‘not linked’

Invasive Group A Strepococcus (iGAS) is a rare infection Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Raise a toast to our heroes to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day

Landseer Road VE street party in Ipswich in 1945. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists