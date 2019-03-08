Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe's leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

The central midfielder, who is out of contract with Scottish top flight club Motherwell this summer, is interesting both Ipswich and League One rivals Portsmouth this summer, according to Football Insider.

He has also been linked to Polish side Lech Poznan in recent weeks, as well as MLS duo Toronto FC and Atlanta United. He's also previously been mentioned in connection with Blackburn, Millwall, Wigan and Bristol City.

Rodriguez Gorrin joined Motherwell last summer and quickly impressed as he operated in a role in front of the back four, ending the campaign with the highest number of interceptions per 90 minutes in Europe with 9.75 per game.

MORE: 'Big' clubs in League One: When patience was required

After signing for Motherwell last summer, he said: "I like to tackle and be aggressive, but I like to have the ball as well. I know in Scotland you like to attack, and it's something I can do as well.

"Short term, I want to adjust to a new league and it will be different, maybe more physical. Then I'll see after that. I will take it step by step, get pre-season under my belt and then have a good season."

Prior to moving to Scotland, the globe-trotting midfielder played for Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe in Romania, Boavista in Portugal and Wellington Phoenix, the New Zealand side who play in Australia's A League.

MORE: Dealing with crosses, getting down low and throwing it over the halfway line - the lowdown on new Ipswich keeper Holy

He was a youth team player at Sunderland prior to that, having initially played his football on the island of Tenerife.

Ipswich are well stocked in central midfield, with Cole Skuse, Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop, Jon Nolan, Tristan Nydam and Andre Dozzell all contracted, while Emyr Huws is still battling for full fitness due to an ongoing knee issue.