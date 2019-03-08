Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe's leading interceptor

PUBLISHED: 13:24 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:46 03 June 2019

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin.

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PAIpswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

The central midfielder, who is out of contract with Scottish top flight club Motherwell this summer, is interesting both Ipswich and League One rivals Portsmouth this summer, according to Football Insider.

He has also been linked to Polish side Lech Poznan in recent weeks, as well as MLS duo Toronto FC and Atlanta United. He's also previously been mentioned in connection with Blackburn, Millwall, Wigan and Bristol City.

Rodriguez Gorrin joined Motherwell last summer and quickly impressed as he operated in a role in front of the back four, ending the campaign with the highest number of interceptions per 90 minutes in Europe with 9.75 per game.

MORE: 'Big' clubs in League One: When patience was required

After signing for Motherwell last summer, he said: "I like to tackle and be aggressive, but I like to have the ball as well. I know in Scotland you like to attack, and it's something I can do as well.

"Short term, I want to adjust to a new league and it will be different, maybe more physical. Then I'll see after that. I will take it step by step, get pre-season under my belt and then have a good season."

Prior to moving to Scotland, the globe-trotting midfielder played for Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe in Romania, Boavista in Portugal and Wellington Phoenix, the New Zealand side who play in Australia's A League.

MORE: Dealing with crosses, getting down low and throwing it over the halfway line - the lowdown on new Ipswich keeper Holy

He was a youth team player at Sunderland prior to that, having initially played his football on the island of Tenerife.

Ipswich are well stocked in central midfield, with Cole Skuse, Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop, Jon Nolan, Tristan Nydam and Andre Dozzell all contracted, while Emyr Huws is still battling for full fitness due to an ongoing knee issue.

Most Read

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in Bury St Edmunds

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Cullum Road in Bury St Edmunds at round 8.15am Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Most Read

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Pedestrian taken to hospital following crash in Bury St Edmunds

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Cullum Road in Bury St Edmunds at round 8.15am Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Grieving parents seek answers at inquest into six-year-old’s death

Oliver Hall lost his short battle with Meningitis B in October 2017 Picture: BRYAN AND GEORGIE HALL

Donald Trump touches down at Stansted Airport

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Stansted Airport in Essex Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Copdock & OI win thriller off last ball against Cambridge

Copdock & OI captain, Chris Swallow, who starred with ball and bat in the thrilling win over Cambridge. Picture: JAMES AGER

Upset that Trump is visiting? This might change your mind...

Trump has arrived. It's not a bad thing, argues Liz Nice Picture: AP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists