Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Essex star Dowsett wins British time trial title at Sandringham

PUBLISHED: 15:55 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 01 July 2019

Essex rider Alex Dowsett won the British Time Trial title at Sandringham over the weekend. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex rider Alex Dowsett won the British Time Trial title at Sandringham over the weekend. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Maldon professional Alex Dowsett followed up his win in British Cycling's time trial championship at Sandringham with fourth spot in Sunday's National Road Race Championships based in Norwich, writes Fergus Muir.

Pedal Power Ipswich rider Ross Fawcett (in green & black) smiles at the start of the Men's National Road Race in Norwich. Picture: FERGUS MUIRPedal Power Ipswich rider Ross Fawcett (in green & black) smiles at the start of the Men's National Road Race in Norwich. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Other local riders put in sterling efforts but there was nothing else to match this.

The road race route exploited Norfolk's narrow village roads and country byways to sort the field, very successfully fulfilling a role taken by hills in other parts of Britain.

"Every time the road narrowed the pace went up" said Ipswich rider Rebecca Johnson (BrotherUK-Fusion) one of East Anglia's top finishers, at 50th, in the Women's race.

One place ahead of Johnson was Polly Mason (DAP CC) who successfully made an astonishing lone chase to regain the bunch after finding at the first climb that there was no battery in her electronic gear-change.

With a much larger field than most local riders will have previously experienced, the feed zones - much needed on a hot day - proved something of a nightmare.

Missed drinks were a problem for Gemma Melton of Pedal Power Ipswich. Rebecca Johnson helped her friend by sharing a bottle, but Melton was finally grateful for a big bottle from a kind lady bystander.

For Strada Sport's Tom Heal, who lost contact with the race at Holkham, a dropped bottle was certainly no help.

You may also want to watch:

Keeping just within four minutes of Dowsett in the time trial, Jason Bouttell finished 17th in 53:21 while fellow Newmarket rider Matthew Smith was 21st in 53:59.

The women's field set off down Guildhall Hill, Norwich, in the National Road Race Championship. Picture: FERGUS MUIRThe women's field set off down Guildhall Hill, Norwich, in the National Road Race Championship. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Also in this Sandringham-based time trial was Sophie Holmes from Diss who carried her Datalynx- Parenesis colours to finish in 47:33, compared to 38:47 from Sophie Wright

There was a fine fight-back by Andy Taylor in the men's race. The DAP CC team member found himself back amongst the team cars after being tailed off as the strung-out field flew through Holkham, but he found second wind to regain contact and lead one of the groups into Norwich

The huge bunch rode very close together. DAP CC's Harley Matthews commented: "It was really aggressive - you had to fill every gap (between riders) otherwise you were swamped".

NATIONAL ROAD RACE CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN: Winner: Alice Barnes (Canyon).

Local classified finishers: 49: Polly Mason (DAP CC), 50: Rebecca Johnson (BrotherUK).

MEN: Winner: Ben Swift (Team Ineos) 4:09:08,

Local classified finishers: 4: Alex Dowsett (Team Katusha- Alpecin), 48: Ross Fawcett (Pedal Power Ipswich), 54: Andy Taylor (DAP CC), 76: Zak Coleman (VP Consulting), 83: Harley Matthews (DAP CC), 90: Gary Freeman (Pedal Power Ipswich), 124: Callum Riley (Team Wiggins)

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pedestrian in critical condition after lorry collision

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The next few weeks are massive’ – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town’s opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

One of the options for the new road would go near the Bealings level crossing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

Pedestrian in critical condition after lorry collision

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The next few weeks are massive’ – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town’s opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

One of the options for the new road would go near the Bealings level crossing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

RSPCA ‘shocked and disgusted’ by abuse allegations at poultry farms on Suffolk-Norfolk border

Inside the chicken shed at Brome Grange Farm Picture: Animal Justice Project

Could trams be the future of travel for growing region?

The garden towns and villages, and future developments between Tendring, Colchester and Braintee, could be accessible by a rapid transit system like this Picture: ZHUZHOU INSTITUTE CO LTD

Pedestrian in critical condition after lorry collision

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town target Mayor signs for Plymouth Argyle

Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Legal advice sought by MP on options for new Ipswich northern route

Potential routes for the new Nothern Route around Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists