E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Education is something I have always taken seriously’ – Henderson on leaving Town for US university

PUBLISHED: 13:00 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 28 June 2020

Alex Henderson is leaving Ipswich Town to go to university in the USA. Picture: PAGEPIX

Alex Henderson is leaving Ipswich Town to go to university in the USA. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd

Promising young Ipswich Town defender Alex Henderson has spoken about his decision to leave the club and go to university in America.

Alex Henderson soars to win a header while on loan at Bury Town. Picture: NEIL DADYAlex Henderson soars to win a header while on loan at Bury Town. Picture: NEIL DADY

The teenager finished the season on loan in non-league with Bury Town but, before that, made his senior debut at the heart of the Ipswich defence in the EFL Trophy victory away at Peterborough.

The centre-half had been offered an extension to his scholarship, taking him into his third year, but has turned that offer down in favour of moving to Georgia State University in Atlanta.

And the 18-year-old told the Bury Free Press that education was the key to his decision.

“My parents had some friends whose children had gone across to America and had a great time and that planted the seed in my mind that it could be an option,” he said.

“At first it was very much going to be a back-up to getting a deal at Ipswich. But as I got further into finding what it’s all about and what the options were it became something I wanted to pursue.

MORE: A Keane rant at Villa, the chances of signing Garbutt and ticket refunds – our most-read Town stories of the week

“If there had been a professional contract it might have made the decision a bit harder but I don’t think that is to say I would have definitely taken the pro.

“Education is something I have always taken quite seriously and is something I wanted to pursue further.

“It just so happened that the university option gave me the ability to play football at a good level whilst also getting a good education, so I think that is what sold it to me the most.”

Henderson, who comes from Boxford, near Sudbury, also stressed that he wasn’t giving up on a career in professional football.

He explained: “The soccer side of things has definitely grown over there and the coach I have been talking to has been sending over some games and it is a very similar quality to some academy games.

“If I want to try and get back into being a professional footballer I won’t have missed out on four years of being at Ipswich.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

There is a large police presence in Mistley after a collision involving a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Education is something I have always taken seriously’ – Henderson on leaving Town for US university

Alex Henderson is leaving Ipswich Town to go to university in the USA. Picture: PAGEPIX

The Sunday Club: Meet the Ipswich men swapping their pub visits for a virtual cook-off

Friends Marc Emmanuel, Gary Smallman and Steve Driver, who set up the Sunday Club group after their weekly pub visits were stopped as a result of coronavirus. Picture: ELLEN EMMANUEL

Man arrested after fatal crash killing man in his 30s

Church Road in Boreham, Essex, is likely to be closed for most of the day after a fatal crash last night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Toxic algae that can be harmful to people and animals detected in river

Toxic algae that can be harmful to humans and animals is present in the River Stour at Sudbury Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY