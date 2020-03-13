All Isthmian League and Southern League fixtures are postponed

Leiston players celebrate a goal this season. However, all fixtures in the Southern League and Isthmian League have been postponed this weekend. Picture: HANNAH PARNALL Archant

All this weekend's matches in the Southern League and Isthmian League, across Steps Three and Four, have been called off because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All matches in the BetVictor Southern League will be postponed between tomorrow and Saturday, March 21, inclusive.

Therefore, there will be no matches taking place tomorrow, next midweek or the following Saturday.

Leiston's home match against Royston Town, and Needham Market's home fixture against AFC Rushden & Diamonds, both scheduled for tomorrow, have been postponed.

A review of the situation will take place next Friday, March 20, and everyone will be notified of the decision as soon as possible regarding the continuation or otherwise of the competition from Monday, March 23.

In respect to the end of season date, that currently remains as Saturday, April 25, but there will be updates should there be any changes to that.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, the Isthmian League, which features Suffolk clubs Bury Town, AFC Sudbury and Felixstowe & Walton, have come to a similar decision.

A spokesman for the Isthmian League said: 'The safety and wellbeing of all those associated with the League - our players, volunteers, Club Officials, Match Officials and supporters - is our number one priority, and we are closely monitoring the situation and carefully following advice from Public Health England.

'The Board has decided that as an immediate step matches scheduled for tomorrow and next midweek will be postponed and we will review the situation daily as to when fixtures can recommence.

'We understand the enormous financial impact this will have on many Clubs, but the Board feels that it is better to err on the side of caution at this time.

'We hope that by taking this step we can delay the spread of the virus and we earnestly hope that with the right approach there will be as few persons as possible suffering either directly or indirectly.'

Bury were due to play Isthmian League North leaders Maldon & Tiptree tomorrow, while AFC Sudbury were set to entertain Grays Athletic and Felixstowe & Walton were set to play host to Histon. All these matches have now been postponed.

Howwever, matches in the National League, and National League North and South, will go ahead this weekend, at Steps One and Two.