All Thurlow Nunn League matches postponed

PUBLISHED: 16:23 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 13 March 2020

Josh Mayhew celebrates scoring Stowmarket Town's first in a 4-2 home win over Long Melford last weekend. However. all future Thurlow Nunn League matches have now been postponed, until at least April 3. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

All matches in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League have been postponed this weekend, in response to the spread of the coronavirus, as have all other fixtures until April 3.

A statement was issued by Thurlow Nunn League secretary Nigel Spurling this afternoon.

It read: 'I am sure that you aware that today the Premier League and the English Football League have decided to postpone all fixtures until Saturday, April 3, due to the Covid 19 outbreak.

'The Football Association has told the leagues at our level that it is up to the leagues themselves to decide their own position regarding playing fixtures at present.

'We have today been contacted by clubs that have players and personnel who are self-isolating and one case of a confirmed virus.

'We have therefore decided to postpone all matches in the Thurlow Nunn Football League with immediate effect.

- Southern League and Isthmian League postpone matches

'This therefore also includes matches in the Reserve Division and the Thurlow Nunn Youth League.

'The situation will be reviewed on Monday, March 30, but even if the decision was then taken to restart, no games would be played in any of our competitions until at least Saturday, April 3.

'This decision has been taken with the best interests of players, match officials and club personnel to the forefront and I hope that everyone can understand that this both reduces risk and brings some certainty to

the situation.'

Earlier today, both the Isthmian League and Southern League postponed all their matches for this weekend.

