Suffolk star Allen to face replacement opponent at Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale

05 November, 2018 - 16:00
Arnold Allen (right) in action against Mads Burnell during UFC Liverpool in May. He'll now face Rick Glenn at the Ultimate Fighter 28 finale on November 30. Picture: PA SPORT

Arnold Allen (right) in action against Mads Burnell during UFC Liverpool in May. He'll now face Rick Glenn at the Ultimate Fighter 28 finale on November 30. Picture: PA SPORT

PA Wire/PA Images

Suffolk’s UFC star Arnold Allen will now face Rick Glenn when he makes his Las Vegas debut later this month.

Arnold Allen (left) is 4-0 in his UFC career so far. Picture: PA SPORT

Allen, 24, was due to fight legend of the sport Gilbert Melendez at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale at the Pearl at the Palms Casino on November 30.

But veteran Melendez has had to pull out of the featherweight clash with an injury, and has been replaced with ‘Gladiator’ Glenn (21-5-1 MMA, 3-2 UFC).

MORE: Allen beats Burnell at UFC Liverpool

Arnold Allen celebrates victory against Mads Burnell during UFC Fight Night at the Liverpool Echo Arena.

It’s a blow for Trimley St Martin’s Allen (13-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC), who was relishing the chance to move to 5-0 in the world famous octagon by beating the legendary Melendez, a title holder in multiple organisations and former world-title challenger in the UFC.

Instead, he faces a higher-risk, lower-reward assignment in Glenn, a 29-year-old who is known for being incredibly tough and durable.

All five of his UFC fights have gone the distance, with his last fight, at UFC Fight Night 133 in July, seeing him upset the highly-rated Dennis ‘The Menace’ Bermudez via split decision.

MORE: Allen tipped to be a future UFC champion by legend Hardy

Regardless, a win for southpaw Allen, who learned his craft at Dynamo Muay Thai in Felixstowe and BKK Fighters in Colchester before heading to the famed Tristar Gym in Montreal, will still see him move to the brink of the world top 15 rankings for the first time.

He would also be in line for some huge fights in 2019, potentially starting with the UFC’s annual trip to the O2 Arena in London on March 16.

‘He’ll quickly cut out the silly mistakes’ - Marshall backs Lambert to be a success at Town

12:16 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of his first match in charge on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Marshall believes Paul Lambert has all the qualities to be a success as Ipswich Town manager.

Lambert adds ex-U’s stopper Walker to backroom team at Town

11:55 Mark Heath
Goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has joined Pual Lambert's backroom team at Portman Road. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has added goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker to his backroom team at Portman Road.

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

06:00 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert believes the team can find a way to score goals before the January transfer window comes around.

Kings of Anglia - A bright start, nagging worries and the chance of Town beating the drop

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with the latest episode of the King’s of Anglia podcast.

Opinion A pleasure to watch, Bishop’s return and Nsiala in action - observations as Under 23s draw with Cardiff

Yesterday, 14:52 Andy Warren
Jack Lankester celebrates opening the scoring for Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

Andy Warren gives his observations from Ipswich Town Unders 23’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City at Portman Road this afternoon.

Orient break Tractor Girls’ hearts with late leveller

Yesterday, 14:09 Kieren Standley
Zoe Cossey celebrates her goal with Toni-Anne Wayne Picture: ROSS HALLS

National League Division One South East

Leyton Orient 2

Ipswich Town 2

Leyton Orient scored a stunning equaliser with seconds remaining as Ipswich Town Women were held to a 2-2 draw at Mile End Stadium, writes Kieren Standley.

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

Yesterday, 13:31 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Roberts hopes he has done enough to earn an extended stay in the Ipswich Town side but the former Crawley man knows the Blues’ strikers need to find their shooting boots as they bid to stay in the Championship.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

Yesterday, 06:00
Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

A run of three-successive defeats without scoring was ended on Saturday, whilst an upturn in spirit was evident in our performance compared to those last three games. Positives that can be taken and built on I guess.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Sunday, November 4, 2018 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town started life under Paul Lambert’s management with a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his verdict on the game and relegation battle ahead.

Opinion North Stander: We must keep the faith and be the 12th man for Town

Sunday, November 4, 2018
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Glass half-full or half-empty? Encouraged by the performance in Paul Lambert’s first game, or frustrated by the result and can’t stop looking at the league table?

Boy racer told ‘next time it’ll be loaded’ by man holding shotgun to his face

Paul Lambert was given a six-month suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Plans unveiled for the future of Saxmundham Railway Station

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Asylum seeker threatened after being accused of lying about age to attend school

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

United Nations to visit Jaywick in poverty probe

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Updated Burst water main affecting supply in villages on Suffolk/Essex border

Stoke by Nayland church Picture: SIMON TYE

