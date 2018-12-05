E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk star Allen to face late stand-in Lentz at UFC Raleigh

PUBLISHED: 09:29 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:29 15 January 2020

Arnold Allen (right) will now face Nik Lentz at UFC Raleigh on January 25. Picture: PA SPORT

Suffolk's UFC superstar Arnold Allen will face veteran Nik Lentz as a late stand-in at UFC Raleigh next week after his original opponent Josh Emmett pulled out of the fight with an undisclosed injury.

Arnold Allen (right) is a perfect 6-0 in the UFC. Picture: PA SPORTArnold Allen (right) is a perfect 6-0 in the UFC. Picture: PA SPORT

Allen (15-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC), the 15th-ranked featherweight in the world, was due to take another step up the ladder by battling 10th ranked Emmett in North Carolina on January 25th, but the hugely respected and teak-tough Lentz has stepped into the void.

Lentz (30-10-2, 14-7 UFC ) is a career lightweight and was due to step down to 145lbs for the first time to battle Brit Nad Narimani on the same show, but Narimani was also forced out hurt.

MORE: A future UFC superstar, a history-maker and two future world champs - meet the top 15 MMA fighters from the region

Arnold Allen is one of the best young prospects in all of MMA. Picture: BRETT KINGArnold Allen is one of the best young prospects in all of MMA. Picture: BRETT KING

Thus the fast-rising Suffolk talent and the grizzled veteran will clash on a card headlined by the heavyweight dust-up between Curtis Blaydes and former champion Junior Dos Santos.

Trimley St Martin's Allen, 25, is coming off a career best win over MMA legend Gilbert Melendez in Las Vegas last July, totally outclassing the former Strikeforce champ in a wide points win.

MORE: I'm going to be the best in the world' - UFC star Allen looking up the rankings for his next fight

He's also beaten Jordan Rinaldi, Mads Burnell, Makwan Amirkhani, Yaotzin Meza and Alan Omer in his UFC run.

Lentz, meanwhile, has been fighting in the UFC since September 2009, and has more fights inside the famed octagon than Allen does in total.

The 35-year-old's notable wins include Gray Maynard, Will Brooks, Tyson Griffin and Danny Castillo, while he's lost to the likes of Charles Oliveira (twice), Chad Mendes and Evan Dunham.

