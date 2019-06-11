Habebul takes Suffolk amateur title at Stowmarket

Habebul Islam (Ipswich) receives the Todd Cup as Suffolk amateur champion from SGU president Bill Darling at Stowmarket after winning a play-off against Sam Debenham of Hintlesham. Photograph: TONY GARNETT Archant

Tony Garnett takes a look at the local golf scene

The Hintlesham team who won the Club team shield by one shot from Ipswich. From left: Jack Cardy, Sam Debenham and Ben Sayers. Photograph: TONY GARNETT The Hintlesham team who won the Club team shield by one shot from Ipswich. From left: Jack Cardy, Sam Debenham and Ben Sayers. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Eighteen-year-old Habebul Islam of Ipswich Golf Club is the new Suffolk amateur champion.

The England boys' international won the Todd Cup with a birdie at the first play-off hole against the experienced Sam Debenham.

Both players were on the green in three at the par five opening hole at Stowmarket. Debenham just missed from 10 feet before Habebul kept his nerve to sink his pressure putt from eight feet.

A large crowd followed the players and will have felt for Debenham, a former Stowmarket member, who lost in a play-off against James Biggs at Rookery Park last year.

Habebul's first round of two under par 67 left him two ahead of Will Wright (Aldeburgh) and Andy Cunningham (Bury St Edmunds) who was also a former Stowmarket member.

Biggs and James Reiss of Aldeburgh were both five shots behind while Debenham had six shots to make up in the second round.

Debenham is a battler. He was four under par and beginning to look a likely winner after chipping in from off the green at the 13th.

Habebul Islam, the new Suffolk Amateur champion, holds the Todd Cup with runner-up Sam Debenham whom he beat with a birdie at the first play-off hole at Stowmarket. Photograph: TONY GARNETT Habebul Islam, the new Suffolk Amateur champion, holds the Todd Cup with runner-up Sam Debenham whom he beat with a birdie at the first play-off hole at Stowmarket. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

There was a swing at the 15th where Habebul birdied with Debenham dropping a shot despite an excellent drive.

Habebul's approach on the 16th left him too far from the pin and a dropped shot left the battle wide open.

Biggs was always just too far behind in third place while the challenges of Reiss, Wright and Cunningham fell away.

Jack Cardy's putter was stone cold, Monty Scowsill was too far behind at lunch. They ended level with Alfie Halil, Ben Sayers, Chris Bartrum and Luke Green who had a tournament to remember as handicap winner from Matthew Rawlings and Jack Nicholson.

Josh Driver's game can alternate from frustrating to rather good. It was like that with a round of 80 followed by 70.

Hintlesham won the club team shield with Cardy, Debenham and Sayers who has moved from Felixstowe. They ended one shot ahead of Ipswich's Habebul, Green and Chris Fleming and will represent Suffolk at Romford on September 21.

It was good to see so many juniors in the field acquitting themselves well. Tom Auchterlonie is just out of the junior ranks. His afternoon round of 73 was impressive as he was battling with a painful blister on his hand.

Habebul, Biggs and Scowsill will be competing in the 124th Amateur Championship run by the Royal and Ancient at Portmarnock and The Island this week. Many others will be involved in Saturday's Stenson Shield second round.

The Stowmarket course was in excellent condition. The club gave a masterclass in staging a big event.

Suffolk Amateur Championship

At Stowmarket.

139: Habebul Islam (Ipswich) 67 72 beat Sam Debenham (Hintlesham) 73 66 at the first extra hole in a play-off.

142: J Biggs (Diss) 72 70.

143: A Cunningham (Bury St Edmunds) 70 73.

144: J Reiss (Aldeburgh) 72 72, W Wright (Aldeburgh) 70 74.

145: J Cardy (Hintlesham) 74 71, M Scowsill (Aldeburgh) 74 71, A Halil (Flempton) 72 73, B Sayers (Hintlesham) 72 73, C Bartrum (Diss) 72 73, L Green (Ipswich) 71 74.

146: C Fleming (Ipswich) 72 74; S Renville (Bury St Edmunds) 71 75.

147: J Nicholson (Bury St Edmunds) 75 72, S Jensen (Flempton) 74 73, C Vince (Haverhill) 73 74.

148: J Tyler (Ipswich) 76 72.

149: P Buckle (Stowmarket) 78 71, Z Fryer (Aldeburgh Artisans) 74 75.

150: J Driver (Diss) 80 70, J Seeley (Newton Green) 76 74, M Rawlings (Stowmarket) 76 74.

151: M Lockwood (Stowmarket) 79 72, M Duszynski (Ipswich) 78 73, T Crisp (Woodbridge) 77 74, C Nurse (Bury St Edmunds) 76 75.

152: T Broadley-Naylor (Gorleston) 76 76, W Jacques (Halesworth) 75 77, G Fricker (Woodbridge) 75 77.

153: T Hellyer (Hintlesham) 77 76, T Piddington (Seckford) 73 80.

154: S Godbold (Ipswich) 81 73, G Maynard (Southwold) 80 74, S Byford (Ipswich) 80 74, J Booth (Hintlesham) 79 75, J Ollington (Aldeburgh) 79 75, M Weaver (Bury St Edmunds) 78 76, A Meredith (Hintlesham) 78 76, J Butcher (Gorleston) 76 78.

155: T Weaver (Bury St Edmunds) 80 75.

156: T Auchterlonie (Woodbridge) 83 73, S Duffety (Flempton) 83 73, G Hills (Felixstowe Ferry) 79 77, T Hall (Bury St Edmunds) 77 79, A Grogan (Stowmarket) 76 80.

157: J Jones (Hintlesham) 81 76, B Stammers (Hintlesham) 79 78.

158: M Closs (Diss) 82 76, J Rowe (Hintlesham) 81 77, J Wybar (Aldeburgh) 78 80, C Downing (Rookery Park) 78 80.

159: S Bearman (Hintlesham) 79 80, J Holland (Woodbridge) 76 83.

160: C Sadler (Flempton) 83 77, B Gough (Gorleston) 81 79, M Lee (Flempton) 80 80, D Reid (Woodbridge) 78 82.

161: K McCredie (Stowmarket) 81 80. 162: J Donnelly (Diss) 80 82, B Coleman (Bury St Edmunds) 74 88.

163: K Woods (Gorleston) 78 85.

164: P Graham (Bury St Edmunds) 83 81.

166: K Tarrant (Hintlesham) 80 86.

167: D Elliott (Woodbridge) 89 78.

168: M Orton (Aldeburgh) 79 89.

You may also want to watch:

169: E Pomeroy (Bury St Edmunds) 75 94.

173: H Hodgson (Woodbridge) 85 88.

174: S Neenan (Felixstowe Ferry) 86 88.

No return: S Gordon (Ipswich) 77 nr, J Millard (Bury St Edmunds) 80 nr.

THERE are no surprises in the Suffolk Ladies' squad for East County Week at Aspley Guise in Bedfordshire starting next Monday.

With Fiona Edmond still ruled out by injury new captain Vicki Inglis sticks to tried and trusted players from previous seasons together with junior captain Georgia Parker from Bury St Edmunds and Samantha Annis from Ipswich.

Sharon Luckman, who had considered retiring from county golf, is battling on for another year.

Alice Barlow and Lottie Whyman won the silverware at the county championship. Abbie Symonds, who came so close to toppling Barlow in the quarter-final of the Suffolk match play, is now an established county player.

Barlow was two down with two to play. She produced an eagle at the 18th thanks to a 35-foot putt which took the match to extra holes. Barlow won with a birdie at the 21st.

Whyman did not defend her Astor Trophy at Sunningdale last week.

Lils James, Vanessa Bell and Amanda Norman have plenty of County Week experience. Inglis is a non-playing captain.

Suffolk: Vanessa Bell, Abbie Symonds, Sharon Luckman, Samantha Annis (all Ipswich), Alice Barlow, Georgia Parker (both Bury St Edmunds), Lils James (Bungay), Amanda Norman (Felixstowe Ferry), Lottie Whyman (Aldeburgh).

Suffolk face a tough start to their programme. They face holders Norfolk on Monday and Essex on Tuesday. Then come Cambs and Hunts on Wednesday and Hertfordshire on Thursday. They finish with Bedfordshire on Friday.

Norfolk: Chloe Gibbs, Jo Herd (both Royal Norwich), Chloe Rowswell, Karen Young (both Eaton), Imogen Leeder (Dereham), Tiffany Mills (Ryston Park), Abigail O'Riordan (Swaffham), Amy Taylor (Bawburgh), Amanda Williamson (Royal Cromer).

Essex: Louise Caldon, Ashley Croft, Holly Haslam (all Stock Brook), Chloe Arthur (Roomford), Amanda Colgate-Herbert (Rochford 100), Megan Henry (Chigwell), Harriet Lynch (Thorndon Park) and Katy Yates (Clacton).

THE second round of the Stenson Shield, the scratch inter-club knockout is on Saturday.

Aldeburgh, winners in 2017, will be tested at Stowmarket who will be without key player James O'Doherty who has a back injury.

Holders Bury St Edmunds have a local derby at Flempton.

Felixstowe Ferry may play Rhodri Harston, runner-up in the Middlesex county championship which is matchplay. He is also a member at Muswell Hill.

Ipswich delay selecting their team for the trip to Gorleston where they lost on their last visit there.

Stenson Shield second round

Bungay and Waveney Valley v Fynn Valley

Bungay: Peter Ogden, James Wright, Nairn Black, Ollie Earl, Jacob Carver, Peter Revell (captain), Liam Hansey, Sam Bingham. Reserves: Mark Sampson, Micky Bond.

Fynn Valley: Kane Mayes, Ashley Boother, Reegan Marshall, Paul Gray, Gary Smythe, Traven Abbott, Andy Dixon, Anthony Anslow, Leigh Meadows, Andy Southall.

Diss v Felixstowe Ferry

Diss: Charlie Taylor (captain), Josh Driver, Michael Closs, Chris Bartrum, Darren Maskell, Archie Moore, Paul Elliston, Chris Weller, Charlie Stammers.

Flempton v Bury St Edmunds.

Bury St Edmunds: Trevor Titcombe, Ben Coleman, Dan Smailes, Max Adams, Michael Gee, Andy Cunningham, Craig Nurse, Jordan Nelli, Sam Renville, Ben Aves, Steve Lankester. Captain: Phil Smailes.

Gorleston v Ipswich

Gorleston: Chris Duffy (captain), Stephen Crosby, John Maddock, Danny Western, Brendan Gough, Jack Butcher, James Chadd, Matthew Alp, Danny Perring.

Haverhill v Southwold

Haverhill: Lewis Whiting, Dave Spittle, Andy Underwood, Harvey Bavester, Jim Darby, Andy Fish, Andy Bareham, Jack Warwick, Paul Bartlett, James Iron. Captain: Anthony Choat.

Stowmarket v Aldeburgh

Aldeburgh: James Reiss (captain), Roger Taylor, Will Wright, Ian Kitson, James Ollington, Gregor Tait, Josh Robertson, Jack Levermore, Nigel Robson.

Thorpeness v Hintlesham

Thorpeness: Ivan Fryer, Laurence Staff, Lewis Staff, Sam May, Sam Newson, Steve Pipe, Tony Mardon (captain), Mick Ford, Brad McLean.

Woodbridge v Newton Green

Woodbridge: George Fricker, Harry Fricker, Tom Auchterlonie, Taylor Crisp, Tom Fowler, Toby Ayles, Stephen Whymark, Phil Ashenden. Captain: Simon Peckford.

Newton Green: Ian Woodhead (captain), Mike Polley, Lewis Woodhead, Steve Wordley, James Cooper, Ben Tawell, Max Hemson, Jed Seeley.

SUFFOLK Seniors won their second East Anglian League match of the season against Norfolk at Rushmere by 10 matches to five.

It was level after the foursomes. Then Suffolk won seven of the singles and halved another.