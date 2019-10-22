Opinion

Mike Bacon on the Blues: I absolutely dread it! So, come on Town, let's put that nightmare to bed

The Town players come off the pitch after the defeat at Sincil Bank. A low, low, low point in Town's history. Photo: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

In his weekly column, MIKE BACON reflects on the FA Cup draw and a disappointing week for the Blues

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gabby Logan pesented the FA Cup tie from Sincil Bank that night. You can't blame her! Photo: PAGE PIX Gabby Logan pesented the FA Cup tie from Sincil Bank that night. You can't blame her! Photo: PAGE PIX

I USED to love the FA Cup - especially Cup Final day.

As a youngster it was an all-day adventure, starting with Multi-Coloured Swap Shop (or some other Saturday morning children's programme), getting us in Cup final mood.

It would move on to Grandstand or World of Sport, where the emphasis was all on the 'big day'.

Meeting the players in their hotels, travelling on the coach to Wembley, the cameras were allowed everywhere. Much of the country came to a stop. No-one was overly bothered who was playing unless you were fans of the final clubs involved.

It was just a special day - the culmination of a special competition.

...And now! I dread it!

Town winning the FA Cup in 1978 seems an age away (although the memories will never fade) and our recent exploits in the last decade are embarrassing.

Then Lincoln manager Danny Cowley, onwards and upwards for him since that fateful night for Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Then Lincoln manager Danny Cowley, onwards and upwards for him since that fateful night for Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

I never thought I'd ever see Ipswich Town lose to a non-league side in the FA Cup... That only happened to everyone else.

But we all know what happened that awful night for Blues fans at Sincil Bank in January 2017 as the Imps - on an uphill surge - beat Mick's men - heading in a downhill spiral.

For me, it was the night Mick should have gone.

My love for the FA Cup is therefore now very tepid to say the least.

So, after last night's first round draw (I can't believe I'm saying first round) it's a chance to put the record straight against Lincoln City.

It's not a glamour tie.

It's not going to get live TV I would suggest.

Disappointment for Kayden Jackson at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd Disappointment for Kayden Jackson at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd

It's not going to set the pulses racing.

But I don't care.

Please, please, please, let's just win the game. I don't care how, a scrappy goal in the final minute with Chambo on his hands and knees heading the ball over the line as Jackson does cartwheels in front of the North Stand will do for me.

Just as happy memories never fade, so nightmares are rarely forgotten.

And that 'Nightmare on Sincil Bank' still remains way too high in the memory bank for me.

It desperately needs putting to bed.

Armando Dobra professes his innocence after Referee Sebastian Stockbridge sent him off at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd Armando Dobra professes his innocence after Referee Sebastian Stockbridge sent him off at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd

++++++

SIX points from these next two games and we'll wonder what all the fuss was about.

Don't let those with a negative mindset tell you the game is up for the Blues because we lost at Accrington Stanley.

Of course we should of won.

Of course the kick-off should have been at 3pm on a Saturday.

Of course we should play two up front.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is interviewed after the loss at Accrington Stanley. Picture Pagepix Ltd Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is interviewed after the loss at Accrington Stanley. Picture Pagepix Ltd

But who cares now? I don't. We are still in a great position.

Anyhow, I just knew we were never going to win at Accrington.

Nothing to do with international breaks or Sky TV, or eating rock eel and chips the night before.

Tommy was the problem. Flippin' Tommy.... It's always Tommy!

Yep, when Milky's brother Tommy goes to an away game we nearly always lose. This is a guy who has a Town away win ratio of 4.58%. That's almost as bad as Paul Hurst's Town win ratio!

OK, he's not a regular, obviously.

But Tommy's seen enough away games, stretching back to 1975. And rarely do Town win.

This is a guy we had to club together and send on a seven-day 18-30s holiday to Ibiza in 1978 because he threatened to go the Millwall (away) sixth-round FA Cup clash.

We were so close to Wembley, we felt it worth the money.

Town beat Millwall 6-1 and went on to win the FA Cup, while Tommy had such a great time in Ibiza he stayed out there as a 'stand-in DJ' for the rest of the summer - bearing in mind it was March when he went out.

So, we were expecting the worse on Saturday.

In fairness, at least Tommy knew he was a bad omen and tried to do something about it.

While Lambo was double substituting players at half-time, he had the decency to leave 'Wham Stadium', singing 'Wake me up before you go-go' - before he went off hunting for an Aldi that sold creamy coleslaw and chorizo to eat on the way home.

But the damage was done.

So, we move on...

... I don't know much about Rotherham - apart from the fact the Chuckle Brothers and David Seaman originate from there - and I've only flown in and out of Southend Airport, although I did once report on a rugby game at nearby Rochford Hundred which confused me greatly.

Just outside Southend, I'd never been to Rochford and assumed - incorrectly - that they must be one hell of a bionic rugby side, managing to score 100 points every week.

Yep, I was disappointed.