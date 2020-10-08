Video

Watch: Andoh scores a cracker as Town youngsters go through in Premier Cup

Town youngster Levi Andoh scored a cracker in their win at Walsham-le-Willows in the Suffolk Premier Cup last night Picture: LEIGH SIMONS TWITTER Archant

Ipswich Town’s youngsters reached the quarter-finals of the Suffolk Premier Cup last night - and defender Levi Andoh scored this belter.

A Town XI defeated Walsham-le-Willows 3-1 in their second-round tie at The Morrish Stadium.

Zak Brown rounded goalkeeper Steve Fenner before sliding home to put the visitors ahead after 18 minutes.

Walsham were level eight minutes later when Charlie Norman turned smartly just outside the penalty area and sent a low shot just inside the post.

Ipswich restored their lead in the 38th minute, centre back Levi Andoh curling a beauty into the top corner from 25 yards following a corner.

They extended their advantage just before the hour mark when Brown reached the goalline and cut the ball back for Colin Oppong to score.

Ipswich were good value for their win against a young Walsham side who provided a decent test.

Adem Atay, who was in charge of the Ipswich Town side, said: “They are all at different stages of their development, so it is pleasing to see them perform to those standards and for everyone to play their part.

“This is a different challenge for them as they are used to playing against professional clubs, so coming into a non-league environment they often find the hardest part is the mental side.

“Each year I get asked do we wish to enter the competition and I say ‘yes’ because we really love playing in it as it offers a different experience for them.

“It gives them a different challenge to compete in a cup competition under the lights against a mixture of older and younger players.

“Some of the players are coming back from injury and have not been involved in pre-season, so it is good to get them involved and take some steps forward.”

Long Melford also made it through to the last eight of this season’s competition after they defeated Kirkley & Pakefield 4-3 on penalties at Stoneylands.

The visitors had taken the lead through skipper Jack Herbert early in the second period, before Will Wingfield scored a penalty late on to equalise and then Kirkley’s Jack Coleman was sent off.