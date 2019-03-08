E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Downes and Dozzell get England calls after Town's Oxford trip is postponed

PUBLISHED: 11:43 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 08 November 2019

Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes have both been called up by England. Picture: ARCHANT

Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell have been called up for England Under 20 duty during the upcoming international break.

The Blues' planned visit to Oxford on November 16 has been postponed due to international call-ups, with Alan Judge (Republic of Ireland) and Armando Dobra (Albania Under 19s) already due to be with their countries.

Downes and Dozzell will now also be away, with England due to take on Portugal and Iceland.

The two Town midfielders will meet up with the squad after Saturday's FA Cup tie against Lincoln at Portman Road.

MORE: Town's trip to Oxford is called off

The young Lions are away to Portugal on November 14 before taking on Iceland at Wycombe's Adams Park five days later.

Judge is in the Republic of Ireland squad for their friendly against New Zealand and their deciding European Championship qualifier at home to Denmark, while Dobra will be on international duty for Albania at a tournament also involving Greece, Belgium and Iceland.

