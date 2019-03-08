'The change of formation helped... we supported Keane and that helped us all' - goal hero Dozzell on Town's FA Cup draw

Andre Dozzell in action during the Town v Lincoln match.

Andre Dozzell believes a half-time tactical tweak was the key to Ipswich Town rescuing a replay from their FA Cup first round clash with Lincoln City.

Andre Dozzell pictured during the Town v Lincoln match.

Midfielder Dozzell caressed home a well-taken equaliser with a little over 10 minutes remaining, following Tyler Walker's opener, with that goal in the 1-1 draw coming after he had been switched from a wide right role into a central position at the break.

That move allowed the Blues to support lone striker Will Keane after the break, with Dozzell admitting his side needed to take things up a gear following a lacklustre first half.

"We didn't really come out the traps in the first half. It could be (that the players were rusty) but it's down to us and we know we should have performed.

"But I think at half time we came together as a team and came out firing, so I think we were unlucky not to come away with the win. On another day we could have got through.

Andre Dozzell on the ball during the Town v Lincoln match.

"Before the game our goal was to get through so the overwhelming feeling is disappointment. We feel unlucky but we have to make it right next time.

"I think the change of formation to 4-3-3 (with Armando Dobra moving wide) helped us a little bit and we were more on the front foot in the second half, making more balls into the strikers, getting up to the strikers and supporting them, so I think that helped us.

"The strikers were a bit isolated in the first half but we managed to help Will Keane and that helped all of us.

Andre Dozzell in action during Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at Portman Road in the first round of the FA Cup

"I don't really care where I'm playing as long as we're on the pitch because playing games is the main thing."

On his first goal of his season and his third for Ipswich, which came following a neat pass from Myles Kenlock, Dozzell said: "I haven't scored in a while so I was happy to get the goal even though we didn't get the win, which is obviously what we were aiming for.

Andre Dozzell watches as his shot heads for the far side of the goal to level for the home side.

"I was screaming at Myles to pass to me because I knew what I was going to do before I got it and bend it in the top corner.

"I think I've got goals in me so I need to show that on a permanent basis."

Another major factor in Town's comeback was Will Norris's penalty save, following a Toto Nsiala foul, with Dozzell seeing the goalkeeper's heroics as another example of Ipswich players stepping up when called upon.

"We need everyone to step up, every single person," Dozzell said.

Andre Dozzell out of the frame beats Lincoln keeper Josh Vickers to level for Town.

"Will stepped up for the penalty and if it wasn't for him we would have been 2-0 down. Thanks to him we went on and scored an equaliser and we're in the hat for the next round.

"The replay's in a couple of weeks so we need to get our heads down and make sure we get through to the next round because it's been a while since this club has been there."

The replay is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20 at 7.45pm.