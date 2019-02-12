‘His time is coming... that’s the great thing’ - Lambert excited by Dozzell’s potential

Paul Lambert believes Andre Dozzell has a bright future at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert believes Andre Dozzell’s ‘time is coming’ as he looks to build for the future around the Blues’ crop of youngsters.

Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell is one of the club's biggest assets. Picture: PA Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell is one of the club's biggest assets. Picture: PA

England Under 20 international Dozzell is part of a talented group of academy products alongside the likes of Teddy Bishop, Flynn Downes and Jack Lankester, but has found first-team opportunities limited of late.

Dozzell has made eight appearances under Lambert but only one start, against Sheffield United in December, but put in an impressive display from the bench in Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Derby.

Andre Dozzell and Alan Judge in a battle with Mason Bennett in the second half against Derby. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Andre Dozzell and Alan Judge in a battle with Mason Bennett in the second half against Derby. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“What I don’t want to do is put them in a pure pressure pot,” Lambert said. “I think Dozzell’s going to be a really good player, I’ve always said that.

“I’ve had him in and about the squad. I think Bishop and Flynn Downes have been playing really well, Cole Skuse has been playing really well. Trevoh Chalobah has been playing really well.

“They’re all young lads, 18 or 19 years old, 22 years old, they’re all relatively young.

“The thing with Dozzell, I think his time is coming, that’s the great thing about him. He’s not too far away.

Andre Dozzell is one of the most gifted members of the Ipswich Town squad. Picture: Steve Waller Andre Dozzell is one of the most gifted members of the Ipswich Town squad. Picture: Steve Waller

“He’s similar to Jack Lankester, that type of kid, we have to nail Dozzell where he plays week after week, I think that’s going to benefit him, but he’s a big talent.”

Whatever happens during the final weeks of this campaign and whatever division the club finds themselves next season, Lambert is keen to build around his youngsters.

“The club has to start to build around guys like that, the young guys,” Lambert said. “This club’s got incredibly good young players there that could be an incredible part of the future of the club going forward - Bishop, Downes, Lankester, Dozzell, Kenlock, you can go through a helluva lot of them.

“It’s exciting times, they need a little bit of time, but they’re doing great.

“I actually think the club has got a big crossroads in the summer.

“Whatever happens what we do with the club, we build with the young ones coming through and help them, we’ve some experience there and we build round it and we have an identity that people can relate to.

“A lot of these kids have grown up together, which is an added bonus. Sometimes fortune favours the brave at certain times. And if you don’t give them a chance you’ll never, ever know, so myself, Marcus (Evans, owner) and Lee (O’Neill, general manager of football operations) will have a chat about it and let’s see if we can rebuild this.”