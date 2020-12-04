E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dozzell signs new long-term deal with the Blues

PUBLISHED: 20:41 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 21:05 04 December 2020

Andre Dozzell pictured during the Blues' 1-0 win over Crewe Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

Andre Dozzell slides into a challenge which earned him a yellow card late in the second half at Oxford United Picture Pagepix LtdAndre Dozzell slides into a challenge which earned him a yellow card late in the second half at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

The homegrown playmaker, who has become a central figure this season, was due to be out of contract at the end of the current campaign but, after months of discussions, has put pen to paper on a new deal.

He is now contracted to the club until the summer of 2024.

“I’ve been here since I was a kid and have grown up with Woolfy (Luke Woolfenden) and Flynn (Downes) and it’s great that we are all playing in the first-team now,” the England U20 international said.

“The owner has made it clear how important it is for the future of the club that the young players get an opportunity here and that’s a big factor for me. I’m getting a good run in the team. I’m playing a lot of games and enjoying it.

“Obviously I’m delighted with the new contract and now I just want to help the team kick on and get the club promoted back to the Championship. That’s the number one aim for all of us this season.”

Dozzell, who was a Liverpool target before breaking into the Ipswich first-team, was the subject of serious interest from rivals Norwich City in the summer of 2019 while it’s understood he’s been looked at by clubs at home and abroad prior to commiting his future to Town.

Had Dozzell’s contract run down and he’d moved elsewhere, the Blues would have been entitled to a minimal compensation fee.

The 21-year-old, who has started 16 games this season, is suspended for tomorrow’s trip to Plymouth.

Ipswich Town contracts

Season-long loans

McGuinness, Bennetts

2021

Donacien*, Chambers, Ward, Huws, Judge*, Wilson*, Sears*, Jackson*, Bishop*, Nsiala*, Nydam*, El Mizouni*, Wright, Skuse*, Edwards, Drinan, Przybek*, Folami*, Morris*, Cotter, Clements*, Gibbs*, Andoh*, Z.Brown*, K.Brown*, Hughes*

2022

Downes*, Norwood*, Lankester*, Kenlock*, Ndaba*, Crowe*, Smith*, Simpson*, Crane*, Holy, Nolan, Cornell*, Hawkins*, McGavin*, Chirewa*

2023

Vincent-Young*, Dobra*

2024

Woolfenden*, Dozzell*

*known to have a 12-month contract option

