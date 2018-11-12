Andrews is looking forward to ‘benchmark’ clash with Sudbury in Premier Cup

Stow's Ollie Canfer, on target on Saturday. Picture: DAVID WALKER Archant

Rick Andrews views tomorrow night’s Suffolk Premier Cup tie against AFC Sudbury as a good benchmark of how his Stowmarket Town side are progressing, writes Nick Garnham.

The Thurlow Nun League Premier Division side have already put out higher-league Mildenhall Town thanks to a 4-1 win away in one of only two first-round ties.

Now they face another Bostik League North opponent in AFC Sudbury in the second round at their own Greens Meadow ground.

Andrews said: “It will be an interesting game because they have the same principles as us in that they want to get the ball down and play.

“We are expecting a good game between two teams who like to play that way.

“We are looking forward to it and getting a decent crowd come to watch and it will be a good benchmark as to how we are progressing.

“It is always nice to test yourself against higher-league opposition. We did play Basildon in the FA Cup (lost 2-0) earlier this season, but we have not faced any of the local sides such as AFC Sudbury, Needham Market or Bury Town.

“I got what I wanted in the draw which was a home game against higher-league opposition and we will be able to see where we are at.”

Stowmarket currently sit fifth in the Premier Division following Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Brantham Athletic, who started the day in sixth place.

Andrews said: “It was pleasing to keep a clean sheet as it was a different type of game that we edged. Brantham were well organised and made it difficult for us but I felt we deserved to win.

“Josh Mayhew didn’t have the best of games, but did what he does best and got a goal out of nothing and then Ollie Canfer scored late on to put the game to bed.”

Apart from long-term injury victims Luke Read and Leon Ottley-Gooch, Stowmarket should have a full-strength squad to choose from, with the possible exception of Phil Weavers who has had a muscular problem in his back.

Tom Walters, who recently joined from Norfolk side Mundford, was rested on Saturday after picking up an injury in training but should be fit for selection.

Other fixtures

Tuesday

Kick-offs 7.45pm:

Suffolk Premier Cup Second Round: Felixstowe & Walton Utd v Woodbridge Town, Framlingham Town v Brantham Athletic, Hadleigh Utd v Bury Town, Kirkley & Pakefield v Whitton Utd, Leiston v Haverhill Rovers, Lowestoft Town v Needham Market, Stowmarket Town v AFC Sudbury, Walsham-le-Willows v Ipswich Town XI.