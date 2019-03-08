Stow boss to ring the changes regularly ahead of new semi-final Premier Cup date

Stow boss Rick Andrews (left) and assistant Paul Musgrove Photo: DAWN MATTHEWS Archant

Rick Andrews plans to tinker with his Stowmarket Town line-up when Kirkley & Pakefield come to Greens Meadow tomorrow afternoon (3pm), writes Alex Moss.

Since securing their place in the semi-finals of the Suffolk Premier Cup, the Stow boss has made several changes to his starting XI in each game which has followed in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

And with their Premier Cup semi-final against Felixstowe & Walton United pushed back to March 26, after the tie was postponed on Tuesday, Andrews says he will continue to mix things up to keep his players on their toes.

“There’s been some conversations between the management group about what we want to do for these final weeks of the season,” the Stow boss said.

“Of course, we want to finish as high as possible and last Saturday the results went for us, so second could be a possibility.

“But at the same time I want to keep all the players fresh for the semi-final, so I want to rotate the squad.

“I’ve told the players that’s what we’re doing. Having the cup game cancelled on Tuesday gives us a few more games to prepare, so we’ll keep everyone on their toes for the next few weeks.”

The Old Gold and Blacks stretched their unbeaten run to six games last weekend, with a 4-2 win against second-placed Woodbridge Town seeing them cut the gap on the Premier Division’s runners-up spot to just three points.

This weekend’s visitors Kirkley & Pakefield were one of only two sides to do the double over Andrews’ men in the Premier Division last season, while this season’s reverse fixture at Walmer Road finished 1-1.

The Royals are only four points further back than Stow in seventh place, so Mark Willis’ side will arrive to Greens Meadow with a firm belief that they could catch the Old Gold and Blacks before the end of the campaign.

Matt Paine (work) and Ryan Clark (suspended) are both unavailable for Stow this weekend, but defender Tom Matthews, who has missed the last two games through injury, could return.