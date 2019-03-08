Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Stow boss to ring the changes regularly ahead of new semi-final Premier Cup date

PUBLISHED: 19:00 15 March 2019

Stow boss Rick Andrews (left) and assistant Paul Musgrove Photo: DAWN MATTHEWS

Stow boss Rick Andrews (left) and assistant Paul Musgrove Photo: DAWN MATTHEWS

Archant

Rick Andrews plans to tinker with his Stowmarket Town line-up when Kirkley & Pakefield come to Greens Meadow tomorrow afternoon (3pm), writes Alex Moss.

Since securing their place in the semi-finals of the Suffolk Premier Cup, the Stow boss has made several changes to his starting XI in each game which has followed in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

And with their Premier Cup semi-final against Felixstowe & Walton United pushed back to March 26, after the tie was postponed on Tuesday, Andrews says he will continue to mix things up to keep his players on their toes.

“There’s been some conversations between the management group about what we want to do for these final weeks of the season,” the Stow boss said.

“Of course, we want to finish as high as possible and last Saturday the results went for us, so second could be a possibility.

“But at the same time I want to keep all the players fresh for the semi-final, so I want to rotate the squad.

“I’ve told the players that’s what we’re doing. Having the cup game cancelled on Tuesday gives us a few more games to prepare, so we’ll keep everyone on their toes for the next few weeks.”

The Old Gold and Blacks stretched their unbeaten run to six games last weekend, with a 4-2 win against second-placed Woodbridge Town seeing them cut the gap on the Premier Division’s runners-up spot to just three points.

This weekend’s visitors Kirkley & Pakefield were one of only two sides to do the double over Andrews’ men in the Premier Division last season, while this season’s reverse fixture at Walmer Road finished 1-1.

The Royals are only four points further back than Stow in seventh place, so Mark Willis’ side will arrive to Greens Meadow with a firm belief that they could catch the Old Gold and Blacks before the end of the campaign.

Matt Paine (work) and Ryan Clark (suspended) are both unavailable for Stow this weekend, but defender Tom Matthews, who has missed the last two games through injury, could return.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Half the people who killed my son didn’t even know him’ – Mum of Tavis speaks of heartbreak

Mike Box, Tyler, Sharon and Tavis Picture: Supplied by family

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Captain Chambers signs new Ipswich Town contract

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has signed a new contract. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stroke survivor to run London Marathon for charity which supported his recovery

David Swales, right, with his son, Ben, at the 2019 East London Half Marathon Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Stow boss to ring the changes regularly ahead of new semi-final Premier Cup date

Stow boss Rick Andrews (left) and assistant Paul Musgrove Photo: DAWN MATTHEWS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists