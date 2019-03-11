Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Andrews upbeat ahead of Premier Cup semi-final clash with Seasiders

11 March, 2019 - 17:00
Josh Mayhew celebrates with team mates and manager Rick Andrews after he scored the winner against Whitton recently. Stow play Felixstowe & Walton at Hadleigh in the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final. Photo; HANNAH PARNELL

Josh Mayhew celebrates with team mates and manager Rick Andrews after he scored the winner against Whitton recently. Stow play Felixstowe & Walton at Hadleigh in the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final. Photo; HANNAH PARNELL

Archant

Stowmarket Town manager Rick Andrews says his players deserve a place in the KBB NEFF Suffolk Premier Cup Final for their efforts this season, writes Nick Garnham.

The Old Gold & Blacks face Felixstowe & Walton United in the first of this season’s semi-finals tomorrow night at Millfield, the home of Hadleigh United FC, kick-off 7.45pm.

It will be the club’s first Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final appearance for 17 years, since losing 6-5 on penalties to AFC Sudbury following a 0-0 draw after extra time in March 2002, ironically at the same venue.

Stowmarket will be aiming to reach their first Suffolk Premier Cup Final since losing 1-0 to Newmarket Town in a replay, following a 0-0 draw, in the 1996-97 season.

Andrews said: “It is the one draw I didn’t want, and that is not being disrespectful to Felixstowe. I would have liked to have pitted my wits against either Ipswich Town or Leiston.

“We played Felixstowe three times last season, winning one, losing one and losing on penalties in the other, and Felixstowe didn’t want to draw us as much as we didn’t want to draw them.

“Players on both sides are familiar with each other – some having played for both teams – but we are the lowest placed team left in the competition so we will be going there to give it a good go.”

Stowmarket, who lost 4-2 on penalties to Felixstowe following a 1-1 draw in the second round of last season’s competition, have already knocked out two Step 4 teams, winning 4-1 at Mildenhall Town and 3-1 at home to AFC Sudbury.

Andrews continued: “The players will be ready for it. They are keen to pit themselves against higher-league opposition again.

“We have several players who have played at a higher level so we are looking forward to it and I hope we can put on a performance for our fans and give them a cup final to look forward to in May.

“We hope we can get a win to give everyone something to show for our efforts over the season – I think the players deserve that.”

Most Read

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: We might be down but we’re certainly not out!

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: We might be down but we’re certainly not out!

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk cricketer Oxley offered a place at Warwickshire Academy

Suffolk cricketer Alex Oxley, who has been offered a place on the Warwickshire Academy. Photograph: NICK GARNHAM

Andrews upbeat ahead of Premier Cup semi-final clash with Seasiders

Josh Mayhew celebrates with team mates and manager Rick Andrews after he scored the winner against Whitton recently. Stow play Felixstowe & Walton at Hadleigh in the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final. Photo; HANNAH PARNELL

Biker courses will educate motorcyclists on what to do at a crash scene

The Biker Down courses will be held at various locations in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jury retires in Old Bailey case of officers accused of misconduct

The Lady Justice statue on top of the Old Bailey (Central Criminal Court of England and Wales) in London Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists