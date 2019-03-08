Partly Cloudy

Andrews rides to a win double at Horseheath point-to-point

PUBLISHED: 13:50 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 01 April 2019

Jockey Jack Andrews enjoyed a win double at Horseheath. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Jockey Jack Andrews enjoyed a win double at Horseheath. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

© Graham Bishop 2019

The glorious weather was welcomed by all the spectators that ventured to Horseheath on Saturday for the Puckeridge Hunt point-to-point.

Izzie Marshall's great season continued at Horseheath. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHYIzzie Marshall's great season continued at Horseheath. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

The drying wind and blue skies, throughout the day, produced increasingly firm ground conditions despite the efforts of course officials.

As a result there were a reduced number of runners that faced the starter, which unfortunately has been a continuing trend in East Anglia this season.

Four runners went to post in the opening contest with the favourite Neumond getting the better of Pair Of Jacks between the last two fences to win by four lengths.

Jack Andrews had the ride on the winner and later in the afternoon went on to complete a double for owner Judy Wilson and trainer Stuart Morris on Proximo in the Mens Open race.

The heavily odds-on favourite cruised past his only rival, Postbridge, to secure a cheeky win by one and half lengths.

The Ladies Open also had only two contestants for the prize and another 1/8 favourite, Laurium, had no problem in finishing twelve lengths ahead of the Turner family entry Sa Kaldoun.

Izzie Marshall is enjoying an excellent season riding for the Alan Hill stable that has re-kindled the winning ways of Laurium since his switch from racing under National Hunt rules.

The Open Maiden race had the largest field of the day, with six starters. Jockey George Gorman had Twentyoneblackjack prominent throughout but had to withstand the late challenge of Whistling Dolly who had been held up, from off the pace, to secure a half a length victory.

Black Jewel has been a regular visitor to East Anglia this season and under a patient ride by Gordon Hopkinson, overtook Haut Bages between the last two fences.

The pairing had to hold off Haut Bages’ renewed effort to secure their second course victory of the season, in the Intermediate race.

The finale, a novice rider’s race, saw Abbey Lane quicken past Amigo in the home straight to gain a well deserved victory for John and Anneli Whyte, following several placed efforts, under a fine ride by Alex Chadwick.

