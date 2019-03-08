Partly Cloudy

Opinion

Andy's Angles: A perfect start, a case for the defence and Flynn for the win - observations from Burton

PUBLISHED: 18:05 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 03 August 2019

Luke Garbutt celebrates at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren gives his observations after Ipswich Town's 1-0 opening day win against Burton Albion.

PP019 Burton v Ipswich13PP019 Burton v Ipswich13

That'll do nicely

Any opening-day win is a good one.

But for a club with an ingrained losing mentality after a draining season which resulted in relegation, this was just the tonic.

There were nervy moments, that's for sure, but you have to say the Blues deserved to take home three points.

James Norwood celebrates at the final whistle at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture PagepixJames Norwood celebrates at the final whistle at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture Pagepix

Luke Garbutt's deflected shot was the difference as the ball flew home on 11 minutes, appearing to bounce off Danny Rowe, with the Blues then holding firm late on against 10 men following Ryan Edwards' red card.

Tomas Holy saw a ball charged down late on which crept just wide of the post, then Luke Woolfenden had to act smartly to turn the ball over the bar as the ball bounced around following a corner. Those were the big heart in mouth moments.

But the final whistle blew and the job was done, delighting the packed away end who sang throughout.

The case for the defence

Luke Chambers with his customary celebration at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture PagepixLuke Chambers with his customary celebration at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture Pagepix

It would be fair to call this defence 'makeshift'.

If you also include goalkeeper Holy, only one of the back five (Myles Kenlock) was at Portman Road at the end of last season. Woolfenden and Janoi Donacien were out on loan, Holy was at Gillingham and James Wilson only signed his Ipswich contract 24 hours before kick-off.

But they did well.

There were some nervy moments, that's for sure, and they didn't end the game as a unit after Wilson was forced off with cramp, but they did the job.

James Norwood celebrates at the final whistle after Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Burton, on the first day of the season. Picture: PAGEPIXJames Norwood celebrates at the final whistle after Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Burton, on the first day of the season. Picture: PAGEPIX

Woolfenden was the pick of them, reading the game superbly throughout the contest and stepping in at just the right moment to win the ball back. His superb clearance in stoppage time, as he put the ball over his own bar, won the game for the Blues.

Luke Chambers was watching from behind the dugout as he missed out through suspension - he'll be back next week for Sunderland and you fancy he'll be joined by Woolfenden.

Two up top

The appetite for a pairing for Kayden Jackson and James Norwood as a front two was whetted at Colchester, when the duo combined for four goals in just half an hour together on the pitch.

Luke Woolfenden clears the ball off the line in injury time to keep Ipswich ahead at Burton Picture PagepixLuke Woolfenden clears the ball off the line in injury time to keep Ipswich ahead at Burton Picture Pagepix

Lambert was clearly sold, trying it again for spells during the following two pre-season games, opting to go with the duo for the opener.

They were a handful for the hour they played, with their combined pace and willingness to chase causing the Burton defence trouble without ever overly threatening the home goal.

But as the hour mark approached, the Blues were finding it harder and harder to connect with their strikers and the ball kept coming back.

Lambert turned to Alan Judge, who helped keep the ball and relieve pressure in the final minutes.

Luke Garbutt celebrates Town's 1-0 win at Burton Abion, on the opening day of the season. Picture: PAGEPIXLuke Garbutt celebrates Town's 1-0 win at Burton Abion, on the opening day of the season. Picture: PAGEPIX

You can see the beginnings of a partnership with Norwood, too, which is exciting.

Can't keep Flynn Down

A week ago Flynn Downes was the headline grabber following his red card for a headbutt against Cambridge.

This week he was the best player on the pitch.

Town right-back Janoi Donacien clears the danger at Burton, during the first half. Picture: PAGEPIXTown right-back Janoi Donacien clears the danger at Burton, during the first half. Picture: PAGEPIX

The young midfielder could easily have gone into his shell following last weekend's incident but he was at the forefront for the Blues today.

Partnered with Cole Skuse in a 4-4-2, the academy graduate was calm on the ball, positive going forward and measured in defence.

He read the game well, used the ball superbly, and was a positive influence throughout,

He kept his head amid a thunderous collision with Ryan Edwards of Burton in the first half, which he failed to do last weekend.

Danny Rowe, who had a very impressive first half, eyes up the target at Burton. Picture: PAGEPIXDanny Rowe, who had a very impressive first half, eyes up the target at Burton. Picture: PAGEPIX

It's a huge season for the youngster and this was an excellent start.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder

How's this for a list of players not in the Blues' starting line-up in this game. Alan Judge, Emyr Huws, Gwion Edwards, Jon Nolan, Toto Nsiala, Teddy Bishop, Freddie Sears, Jack Lankester and Andre Dozzell.

All players you could argue, when fit and firing, would be in Lambert's starting XI.

Luke Garbutt celebrates at The Pirelli Stadium after his deflected shot gave Town an 11th minute lead. Picture: PAGEPIXLuke Garbutt celebrates at The Pirelli Stadium after his deflected shot gave Town an 11th minute lead. Picture: PAGEPIX

For all Lambert said on Friday about his side not having enough to find their way out of the division, that is some supporting cast waiting to return.

Judge and Huws came off the bench while Nolan and Edwards are closing in on returns. The others are slightly longer-term.

The cavalry is coming, which can only be a good thing.

