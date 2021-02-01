'Still in our thoughts' ...Remembering popular speedway rider, Danny Ayres, who passed away one year ago today
- Credit: Archant
IT is 12 months ago to the day that Danny Ayres passed away.
The popular speedway rider who rode for Mildenhall Fen Tigers and was set to race for Ipswich Witches in 2020, took his own life on February 1 last year.
"Danny is still in our thoughts," Ipswich promoter Chris Louis said. "And always will be. We were going to dedicate last season to his memory, but as we didn't race, we will be doing so this year."
The Witches' race suits will have a dedication of Danny's race number (#15) on them this season.
Danny was born in Bury St Edmunds and had just sealed his dream move to ride with the Witches having previously captained Mildenhall in the National League before his untimely death.
On Friday, February 14, last year, Mildenhall hosted his funeral at their West Row track.
THE MOVING STATEMENT from Danny's partner after his death
It began with the hearse doing a poignant lap of the track, followed by his team-mates on their bikes.
Most Read
- 1 Where in Suffolk did Netflix's The Dig film?
- 2 Dangerous 'dragon's teeth' sea defences to be removed
- 3 What was found at Sutton Hoo?
- 4 Coronavirus 'R rate' drops below 1 as infections fall
- 5 How my father found a crucial clue to where Sutton Hoo ship was buried
- 6 'After 46 years, I'm on the point of giving up on them' - Town fans on Crewe draw and Lambert's future
- 7 'Loved it!' How viewers reacted to Netflix's The Dig
- 8 'My friendship with Sutton Hoo's Basil Brown'
- 9 Missing girls may have travelled together
- 10 Nearly 100 fined for lockdown breaches over two weekends
Speedway fans across the country will always remember Danny Ayres for the entertainer he was.