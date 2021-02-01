'Still in our thoughts' ...Remembering popular speedway rider, Danny Ayres, who passed away one year ago today

Published: 10:58 AM February 1, 2021 Updated: 11:03 AM February 1, 2021

IT is 12 months ago to the day that Danny Ayres passed away.

The popular speedway rider who rode for Mildenhall Fen Tigers and was set to race for Ipswich Witches in 2020, took his own life on February 1 last year.

Always a crowd pleaser, Danny Ayres - Credit: Archant

"Danny is still in our thoughts," Ipswich promoter Chris Louis said. "And always will be. We were going to dedicate last season to his memory, but as we didn't race, we will be doing so this year."

The Witches' race suits will have a dedication of Danny's race number (#15) on them this season.

Witches riders will carry #15 on their kevlars, in memory of rider Danny Ayres. Picture: Steve Waller www.StephenWaller.com - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Danny was born in Bury St Edmunds and had just sealed his dream move to ride with the Witches having previously captained Mildenhall in the National League before his untimely death.

On Friday, February 14, last year, Mildenhall hosted his funeral at their West Row track.

THE MOVING STATEMENT from Danny's partner after his death

It began with the hearse doing a poignant lap of the track, followed by his team-mates on their bikes.

Speedway fans across the country will always remember Danny Ayres for the entertainer he was.