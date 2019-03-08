Heavy Showers

Improving Tamworth heap more misery on Needham Market

PUBLISHED: 11:32 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 10 March 2019

Tamworth celebrate going two-up at Needham Photo: BEN POOLEY

Archant

Needham Market 1 Tamworth 3

It’s now four successive defeats for Needham Market and a meagre four points from there last nine matches whilst visiting Tamworth’s resurgence continues under caretaker manager Gary Smith winning five of their last six games, writes John Campany.

Trailing 2-0 at the break, Needham’s dismal form showed no signs of abating albeit they showed some fight in the second half, but that was after ‘The Marketmen’ had fallen further behind in front of 265 spectators at Bloomfields.

The match had its controversial moments, including the late sending off of goal scorer Daniel Morphew for an innocuous tackle, and the yellow card administered to substitute Luke Ingram who spoke out of turn as he made his entrance on to the pitch.

More contention followed when a dangerous tackle on Needham captain Gareth Heath went unpunished leading to ‘The Lambs’ third goal.

However, from a football perspective, it is a fact that Richard Wilkins side is struggling and unrecognisable from the early performances when they were perceived as challengers for the play-off positions.

In contrast, Tamworth had an indifferent start and dispensed with their manager, but are now in a rich vein of form.

There was little between the sides in the opening 20 minutes, but the visitors grew into the game and adapted to the blustery conditions.

The Staffordshire side went close when Claudio Dias released a fine ball into the path of Jordon Clement who struck a sublime volley narrowly over.

They took the lead on 38 minutes when Daniel Morphew picked up a yellow card, fouling Chris Wait, and Ryan Beswick floated the resultant free kick over the wall beyond Jake Jessup. Six minutes later Rashaan Frances released the excellent on-loan Birmingham City player Jack Concannon, who drove across Jessup and inside the far post to make it 2-0 at the break.

In the 54th minute the visitors made it 3-0.

Heath was subjected to a poor tackle and culminated with Chris Lait rampaging through to slide the ball past Jessup. Tamworth’s Jordon Clement struck the post with a tremendous strike and Daniel Morphew was dispatched for a second yellow card, but the well organised visitors deserved the points.

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

Your chance to live in one of the most desirable spots in Felixstowe

Seascape, Cliff Road, Felixstowe Picture: JIM TANFIELD

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

