Improving Tamworth heap more misery on Needham Market

Tamworth celebrate going two-up at Needham Photo: BEN POOLEY Archant

Needham Market 1 Tamworth 3

It’s now four successive defeats for Needham Market and a meagre four points from there last nine matches whilst visiting Tamworth’s resurgence continues under caretaker manager Gary Smith winning five of their last six games, writes John Campany.

Trailing 2-0 at the break, Needham’s dismal form showed no signs of abating albeit they showed some fight in the second half, but that was after ‘The Marketmen’ had fallen further behind in front of 265 spectators at Bloomfields.

The match had its controversial moments, including the late sending off of goal scorer Daniel Morphew for an innocuous tackle, and the yellow card administered to substitute Luke Ingram who spoke out of turn as he made his entrance on to the pitch.

More contention followed when a dangerous tackle on Needham captain Gareth Heath went unpunished leading to ‘The Lambs’ third goal.

Needham get a goal back at Bloomfields, but it's too late Photo: BEN POOLEY Needham get a goal back at Bloomfields, but it's too late Photo: BEN POOLEY

However, from a football perspective, it is a fact that Richard Wilkins side is struggling and unrecognisable from the early performances when they were perceived as challengers for the play-off positions.

In contrast, Tamworth had an indifferent start and dispensed with their manager, but are now in a rich vein of form.

There was little between the sides in the opening 20 minutes, but the visitors grew into the game and adapted to the blustery conditions.

The Staffordshire side went close when Claudio Dias released a fine ball into the path of Jordon Clement who struck a sublime volley narrowly over.

Needham's Jake Dye blocks a shot Photo: BEN POOLEY Needham's Jake Dye blocks a shot Photo: BEN POOLEY

They took the lead on 38 minutes when Daniel Morphew picked up a yellow card, fouling Chris Wait, and Ryan Beswick floated the resultant free kick over the wall beyond Jake Jessup. Six minutes later Rashaan Frances released the excellent on-loan Birmingham City player Jack Concannon, who drove across Jessup and inside the far post to make it 2-0 at the break.

In the 54th minute the visitors made it 3-0.

Heath was subjected to a poor tackle and culminated with Chris Lait rampaging through to slide the ball past Jessup. Tamworth’s Jordon Clement struck the post with a tremendous strike and Daniel Morphew was dispatched for a second yellow card, but the well organised visitors deserved the points.