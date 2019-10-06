Felixstowe & Walton lose at Hullbridge as Boardley set to take over

New Felixstowe & Walton boss Stuart Boardley.... Photo: STAN BASTON Archant

Hullbridge 3 Felixstowe & Walton 1

Former Leiston boss Stuart Boardley is the new manager of Felixstowe & Walton.

Boardley has been appointed, with Andy Crump as his assistant.

Boardley recently left Leiston with the Victory Road side bottom of Southern Central Premier Division, and he has been handed the job at Dellwood Avenue after Ian Watson and Danny Bloomfield left the club this week.

Boardley played a key role on the pitch in the Seasiders' rise out of Step 5 and into their current Isthmian North division a couple of seasons ago, before the former Torquay United midfielder announced his retirement from playing - and took over the hot seat at Leiston from Glen Driver last year.

Andy Crump, right, assistant to Stuart Boardley at Felixstowe now. Photo: STAN BASTON Andy Crump, right, assistant to Stuart Boardley at Felixstowe now. Photo: STAN BASTON

However, on Saturday caretaker manager Gary Hammond took control of the side's game away at Hullbridge Sports, fielding a side with Jack Newman making his first team debut.

It started well for Felixstowe & Walton who were keeping the ball nicely, but it was the Essex side did find the back of the net after nine minutes with that effort ruled out for offside. Meanwhile a Henry Barley cross for The Seasiders hit the bar on 15 minutes.

But it was Newman for the visitors who scored on his debut, following a Barley cross from wide right for a deserved lead.

Seven minutes after the break, an individual error in the Felixstowe defence allowed Joseph Wright to lob keeper Jack Spurling who cut a very frustrated figure after seeing the ball sail over his head. With 20 minutes remaining it was yet another defensive error that allowed Timothy Monsheju to take a 2-1 lead.

With less than ten seconds of added time still to play, Yemi Ogunfunmilade converted from the spot after a disputed penalty award, allowing Hullbridge to clock up their third win of the season and move into the top half of the table.

For Felixstowe, it was another game which saw a lack of penetration up front and individual errors at the back.

Coach Hammond summed up many of the fans' feelings at the end.

"We came away with a 3-1 result which flattered them a bit. We were a lot better value than a 3-1 defeat today," he said.

Next up for Felixstowe is a Suffolk derby away at Bury Town tomorrow night.