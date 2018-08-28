Partly Cloudy

Great news for Suffolk cricket as Mickleburgh commits himself for another season

PUBLISHED: 10:46 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:46 08 November 2018

Jaik Mickleburgh, who has agreed to be Suffolks professional for a third consecutive season in 2019 Photograph: NICK GARNHAM

Jaik Mickleburgh, who has agreed to be Suffolks professional for a third consecutive season in 2019 Photograph: NICK GARNHAM

Archant

Jaik Mickleburgh has committed to a third season as professional of Suffolk’s Minor County side, writes Nick Garnham.

The opener enjoyed a prolific first season in 2017 after being released by Essex, winning the Wilfred Rhodes Trophy for the batsman with the highest average in the Unicorns Championship.

Micklburgh scored 815 runs at an average of 116.43 to become just the fourth Suffolk player to win the award since its introduction in 1955. He followed that with 487 runs at 97.40 in just six Championship innings, being unavailable for two three-day matches due to work commitments.

Mickleburgh said: “I am pleased to be committing to Suffolk for the 2019 season. We have a really exciting group of players and I am looking forward to contributing to a successful winning team.”

Meanwhile, Suffolk coach Andy Northcote said: “Jaik has agreed to play again when school permits and that is, once again, fantastic news.

“In 2018 he had another run-fest of a summer for us with 686 runs at 45.73 across the three different formats. This topped our run charts again and his ability to set up innings, irrespective of conditions, is exemplary.

“What’s more pleasing for me though is Jaik’s attitude across everything he does. Our batters, all far less experienced, look up to the example he sets in training and on match days and this creates a fantastic learning environment without the boys, and sometimes Jaik himself, knowing it.

“On top of all of this, he’s wonderful person and one I hope remains with us for as long as possible.”

With Mickleburgh re-signing for Suffolk and the return of Matt Hunn, Suffolk will not be engaging Adam Ball as a professional next season.

The former England Under-19 captain, who was released by Kent in 2017, played four T20 and two Unicorns KO Trophy matches for Suffolk last season.

But work commitments ruled out the possibility of his appearing in any of the six Championship matches.

Northcote said: “Adam, unfortunately, excludes himself due to work. With every intention from both parties to get this partnership off the ground, it was not to be. His work commitments remain unkind to the Minor Counties playing environment.

“Should Adam remain at Copdock & Old Ipswichian and perform with the bat or ball in the early part of the season, we will look to include him as a local player.”

