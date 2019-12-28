Two departures from Ipswich Town as Georgiou's loan is terminated and Ward signs for Blackpool

Anthony Georgiou's loan at Ipswich has ended while Grant Ward has signed for Blackpool. Picture: ARCHANT/BLACKPOOLFC Archant

Anthony Georgiou's time on loan at Ipswich Town has come to an end.

Anthony Georgiou's debut against Wimbledon was impressive. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Anthony Georgiou's debut against Wimbledon was impressive. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Cypriot international arrived on a temporary deal from Tottenham in August but, despite showing flashes of his ability, departs without making a league start during his time at the club.

His loan had been due to end on New Year's Eve, with the club announcing earlier today that it would not be renewed.

In all he made 10 substitute appearances in the league, two starts in the FA Cup and one more in the EFL Trophy.

Meanwhile, former Ipswich winger Grant Ward has signed for Blackpool.

Ward was released in the summer following the expiration of his contract but had continued to undergo his rehabilitation from a knee ligament injury, suffered on Boxing Day 2018, under the care of the Blues' medical staff.

Ward featured twice as a trialist for Ipswich's Under 23s as part of his recovery, but manager Paul Lambert had stressed on a number of occasions that he wasn't thinking of bringing the winger back to the club.

Grant Ward pictured duringTown U23s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Playford Road Photo: ROSS HALLS Grant Ward pictured duringTown U23s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Playford Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

Rotherham had shown significant interest in signing Ward but Blackpool beat off competition for his signature, tying him down on an initial 18-month deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Ward said: "I've spoken to the manager and the owner and they've welcomed me with open arms. I'm coming to a team that wants to progress and the owner wants the area to do well. I'm excited to be part of it."