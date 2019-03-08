E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I need to play... I can't wait to get started at a big club' - Town sign Cyprus international Georgiou on loan from Spurs

PUBLISHED: 15:33 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 19 August 2019

Ipswich Town have signed Anthony Georgiou on loan from Tottenham. Picture: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town have signed Anthony Georgiou on loan from Tottenham until January.

Ipswich Town have signed Tottenham Hotspur winger Anthony Georgiou on loan until January. Picture: PA

The 22-year-old winger, who can also play as a left back, trained with Blues this morning and it's expected the paperwork will be completed in time for him to be available for Tuesday's match against AFC Wimbledon.

He joins at a time when Paul Lambert is struggling for numbers on the flanks, with Jack Lankester sidelined for several months with a stress fracture in his back and Freddie Sears still out with a knee injury.

Luke Garbutt has scored in both of his two Town appearances to date, having started on the left of midfield, but is now out for a month with a knee problem of his own.

MORE: 'I have the wolf from Wolves breathing down my back... it's up to me to deliver' - Holy on his form and battle with Norris

"I'm very happy, I'm very excited to be at a big club and I can't wait to get started," Georgiou told the club website.

"It's all come about quite quickly to be fair but I've known I need to get out on loan and play some games so I'm very happy with how it's gone.

"I was at the game against Peterborough and was happy when they got the goal in the last few minutes. The fans were amazing and I was impressed with the support at an away game.

"That was one of the things that stuck out for me, seeing so many fans at the game singing all the way through and giving the team good support. It's always encouraging to see and hopefully I will play in those games and support the team.

"I know Kane (Vincent-Young) from Tottenham and I met the manager before the game on Saturday. We had a really good chat and I liked everything he said.

MORE: 'It's the perfect next step for me' - Vincent-Young on Colchester to Ipswich switch

"It's been a really good group and everyone's been good to me so far so I'm really excited."

Georgiou progressed through the academy ranks at Tottenham becoming a regular at Under 18 and Under 23 level, and made his debut in the Champions League as substitute against Cypriot side APOEL in a 3-0 win in 2017.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Levante B in the third tier of Spanish football, his only experience of league football to date.

Capped by Cyprus six times at full international level, he will wear the number 38 shirt for Blues.

Thwe winger joins his former Tottenham academy team-mate Kane Vincent-Young in signing for Town today.

