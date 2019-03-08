E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'He's done great and I'm really happy with him' - Lambert says Georgiou still has big role to play for Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 October 2019

Paul Lambert still has Anthony Georgiou in his plans. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has insisted winger Anthony Georgiou still has an important role to play at Portman Road.

Anthony Georgiou is a Cyprus international.

The Cyprus international joined on loan from Tottenham at the end of August and, despite showing flashes of his ability whenever he's taken to the field, is yet to start a game under Lambert.

That chance would have come in the EFL Trophy were he not away with his national team for both group games, with Lambert happy with the youngster's contribution so far.

"Anthony changed the game in our favour against Wimbledon and that was a massive result for us, coming back from 1-0 down and turning the game on its head to win," Lambert said.

"He came on at half-time and was excellent but he's unfortunate because lads have been playing so well in front of him.

"Every time I put him on he's performed but you can't stop anyone from going to play for their national team and if he had been here he would have played in the cup games.

"The national team's important.

Anthony Georgiou in action during Town U23s 3-1 defeat to Charlton

"He's done great and I'm really happy with him. He'll be wanting to play more games but I think he understands it.

"Every time I've asked him to perform he's stepped up to the plate and made us look lively again."

Another creative player who has perhaps not featured as often as he would like is Alan Judge, with the Irishman making six starts and five substitute appearances so far during the campaign.

He's back from international duty with the Republic of Ireland and available for the visit to Accrington Stanley on Sunday, with Lambert insisting he still retains confidence in the playmaker.

Anthony Georgiou in action during Town U23s 3-1 defeat to Charlton

"As a footballer you can't, in your right mind, expect to play unless you're Messi or Ronaldo," Lambert said.

"If you go down that road you're playing a dangerous game and you always have to be looking over your shoulder.

"Judgey's done well every time I've asked him to play and I changed the game for Fleetwood because I thought it was going to be one of those type of games.

"There will be games when I say 'Judge is in' and that's the case with everybody."

