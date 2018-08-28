Partly Cloudy

‘If this doesn’t happen then nothing else is going to work’ - Anthony Ogogo heads to Boston to salvage boxing career

PUBLISHED: 16:56 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:56 07 November 2018

Anthony Ogogo heads to Boston to salvage his boxing career. Picture: PA

Anthony Ogogo heads to Boston to salvage his boxing career. Picture: PA

PA Wire

Anthony Ogogo admits he is in the “last chance saloon” in his bid to salvage his boxing career.

The 29-year-old has revealed he is on his way to Boston for a sixth operation on the eye he injured during his defeat to Craig Cunningham more than two years ago.

The London 2012 Olympics bronze medallist, who has not fought since sustaining that injury, will go under the knife on Friday.

In a video posted on his Twitter page he said: “I’m heading to Boston for my sixth and final operation on my eye. I say final because this is it, this is the last thing that can be done.

“If this doesn’t happen then nothing else is going to work.

“It’s been two years of struggle, and it all comes down to this. This is last chance saloon, last roll of the dice.

“I feel good and I’m excited to get it done. A lot of things have happened in the last couple of years and it can’t be worse than the last operation, that’s for sure. But I feel optimistic.”

Ogogo has sought the advice of several leading specialists as he looks to get back in the ring and revealed the crippling cost of chasing his dream of becoming a world champion.

“After my fourth operation, (the surgeon) a fantastic man, did not want to operate again.

Anthony Ogogo is desperate to salvage his boxing career. Picture: Alison Armstrong PhotographyAnthony Ogogo is desperate to salvage his boxing career. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

“He said ‘look this is as good as it’s going to get’. But I still couldn’t spar. I just said to him ‘I’ve got no career you have to do it again’.

“Against his better judgment he did it again and did a fantastic job but still it wasn’t good enough.

“I begged and pleaded for him to do it one more time and he did it. Again he made it better, there were some other complications that came about, but he made it better.

“I tried sparring a couple of months ago and I just couldn’t do it. I found another world leading expert over in Boston that will do it under one condition.

“He’s going to do this particular thing to try and salvage my boxing career, which I’ve worked tirelessly for since I was 12 years old and the only thing that I’ve ever wanted to do.

“Financially the last couple of years have killed me – this is my fourth operation in America – each one has cost over 20 grand.

“I’ve spent more money on my eye operations than I’ve made on my boxing career. I could have given up a long time ago but I’m biting down on the proverbial gumshield and I’m battling this head on. This is it – it all comes down to Friday.”

