Top of table SIL clash marred by "appalling" racist abuse

PUBLISHED: 15:15 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 05 January 2020

The table-topping SIL clash between Crane Sports and Henley Athletic was marred by racist abuse

The table-topping SIL clash between Crane Sports and Henley Athletic was marred by racist abuse

The top-of-the-table SIL Senior Division clash between Crane Sports and Henley Athletic was marred by "appalling use of racist language" from an Athletic supporter towards a Cranes player.

The match finished 1-1, Matt Oxborrow scoring for defending champions and table-toppers Cranes, before Ross White netted for Athletic to grab a point in the 87th minute.

However, the game will be remembered for the racist incident. In a statement on Twitter, Henley said: "Today's game at Crane Sports was spoilt by an appalling use of racist language to a Cranes player by a Henley supporter.

"Within a minute of the incident he was dismissed from the ground by a Henley official. We abhor this behaviour and have immeadiately issued him with a ban.

"Sincere apologies have been given to the player, his family and to Crane Sports. We welcome the chance to assist Suffolk FA and the SIL with their inevitable enquiry.

"Again, as a club we deplore this behaviour and it will never be accepted at Henley."

Elsewhere, third-placed Haughley United romped to a 6-1 win over Westerfield United.

Jamie Smith bagged a hat-trick, with Matt Percy, Steve Vincent and Stuart Jopling grabbed the goals for Haughley, while Jordan Mussington got the consolation for Westerfield.

Coplestonians, in sixth spot, also had a big win, seeing off Old Newton United 5-2. Yani Duka gave Cops the lead on 19 minutes, before Old Newton scored twice quickly after the break through Shaun Thorrold and Matthew Hayden.

Duka scored again to make it 2-2, before completing his hat-trick from the spot. Lee Wilcox and Dave King completed the scoring.

Finally Achilles and Capel Plough fought out an eight-goal thriller, the Ploughmen prevailing 5-3 on the road.

Darren Van Oene grabbed a brace for the home side, with Sean Hanley also netting. Rhys Barrow and Gary Collins both got two for Capel, with Josh Buckles adding the other strike.

