‘I was disappointed we weren’t two or three up at half-time’ - Lincoln boss Appleton, after seeing off Town
Lincoln boss Michael Appleton insisted the Imps’ 1-0 triumph over Ipswich Town was just reward for his side’s ‘outstanding’ first half performance.
The Imps soared to the top of League One thanks to Jorge Grant’s penalty 13 minutes from time after Brennan Johnson had been fouled by Aristote Nsiala.
Town’s day got worse in added time when former Imps midfielder Jon Nolan was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Harry Anderson.
Then, after a final whistle, Ipswich boss Paul Lambert was shown a red card himself after angrily confronting the officials.
The winning goal came amid a scrappy second half which looked set to end goalless.
But Appleton was delighted with the football his side played in the first half and then with the way they managed the contest in the second period.
“I thought we were outstanding in the first half,” he told Lincolnshire Live.
“The second half was a bit bitty, but after the football we played and the chances we created, I was disappointed we weren’t two or three up at half-time.
“In the second half it was a different type of game, a bit scrappy, but we’ve kept another clean sheet and Alex (Palmer) had one save of note to make. To do that against a side as a good as Ipswich, we’re pleased.
“In the second half, we managed the game, we did what we needed to do. We hit them on the counter-attack at times. It was well controlled by the senior players.”
The result also saw Lincoln’s third clean sheet in a row.
“That’s the fifth shutout we’ve had in the eight league games, which is pleasing,” he added.
“It’s not easy to do that, it’s tough, and there’s a lot of work that goes in to getting those types of stats, but we’ve got to keep doing it.
“People will be there to knock us if we don’t do it so we have to keep doing the right things and stay humble.”
