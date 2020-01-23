'He's like a Rolls Royce' - Imps boss praises ex-Town loanee Edun as he prepares for Portman Road return

Tayo Edun is set to return to Portman Road with Lincoln City this weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Former Ipswich Town loanee Tayo Edun makes his return to Portman Road with Lincoln this weekend - with Imps boss Michael Appleton comparing the dimunitive midfielder to a 'Rolls Royce'.

Tayo Edun celebrates his late goal on his Town debut with Trevoh Chalobah. Picture: STEVE WALLER Tayo Edun celebrates his late goal on his Town debut with Trevoh Chalobah. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The 21-year-old was one of a number of signings made by former Town boss Paul Hurst and, though he only made seven appearances in a Town shirt before his loan spell was cut short by an eye injury and he returned to Fulham, he certainly made an impact at the Blues' ground.

He scored a dramatic late equaliser on his debut in Hurst's first game against Blackburn Rovers, while his second home match in Blue ended in a red card after just 37 minutes following his second booking against Aston Villa.

His third and final appearance at home for the Blues was his best in an Ipswich shirt as he offered real spark off the bench in a draw with Bolton.

Edun signed for Lincoln earlier this month after ten years at Fulham, and impressed on his debut last weekend as the Imps beat Blackpool 1-0.

As he prepares to return to Suffolk, Lincoln manager Appleton has been singing his praises.

"He's like a Rolls Royce," he told Lincolnshire Live. "He just glides across the pitch. He grew into the game and got stronger and stronger.

"He'd not played for a few weeks. That will do him the world of good. It was important I rotated him and Conor (Coventry), who'd had two games in four days."

Tayo Edun heads down the tunnel after being sent off in his second game for Town at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER Tayo Edun heads down the tunnel after being sent off in his second game for Town at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

And Edun says the chance to finally play consistent first team football is one he's long been after, after years stuck in Fulham's Under 23 side.

Referring to his loan spell at Town and subsequent return to London, he explained: "It (under-23 football) is a level I've been at for a while.

"I've had a bit of first-team exposure. Going back there (to Fulham) was one of the hardest parts of my career. I'd seen what it (first-team football) was about, so going back there was a bit of a setback.

"I've been desperate for this sort of opportunity."