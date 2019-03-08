'You need arrogance to come and play the way he plays' - praise for Dobra after teenager inspires Town turnaround

Scorer and provider of Towns second goal Jordan Roberts and Armando Dobra. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor heaped praise on Armando Dobra and Jordan Roberts following the Blues' come-from-behind victory over Tottenham Hotspur's Under 21s tonight.

Jordan Roberts was quick to retrieve the ball after scoring his first in the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jordan Roberts was quick to retrieve the ball after scoring his first in the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The hosts went a goal behind after Armando Shashoua put the visitors ahead, but Dobra and Roberts combined twice, with the latter converting two crosses from the former to turn the game around and secure three points in the EFL Trophy opener.

Albania Under 19 international Dobra was the star of the show, creating chances and causing trouble throughout, with Taylor impressed with the teenager's showing.

"He came up with us for training last season and the manager's taken him away to Germany in pre-season where, without a shadow of a doubt, he grabbed it with two hands," Taylor said.

"He was very impressive during pre-season, which is why he was in and around it at the start of the season. He was excellent.

Jordan Roberts scores his first in the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21's. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jordan Roberts scores his first in the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21's. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"He's come in and got the respect of the dressing room without a doubt and has shown he's more than capable of playing in a first-team environment.

"He's bubbly, lively and full of energy. He's certainly a confident boy and you need that certain amount of arrogance to come on and play the way he plays and go about things the way he does. He's a great kid with a great attitude."

Armando Dobra fires wide. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Armando Dobra fires wide. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

When asked if Dobra has a chance of pushing for a place in manager Paul Lambert's League One side, Taylor said: "He's in contention with everyone else but you have to look at the quality of the forwards and the wide players at this club because everyone is fighting to get a chance.

"The manager has spoken before about squad rotation and he's part of that rotation like everyone else."

On Roberts, who opened his account for Ipswich in this game, Taylor said: "Jordan puts in so much effort and work that he always finds himself in a position to get chances. He had a few in the first-half and he was stretching for those but he took his goals really, really well, especially the second.

Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts second goal to give them a 2-1 lead in the victory against Spurs. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts second goal to give them a 2-1 lead in the victory against Spurs. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"A massive amount of credit goes to Dobs (Armando Dobra) for showing the desire to make those chances and be creative and it's great for Jordan to get those two goals.

"Jordan can come on and go and be a threat up top. He gives us a different dimension and he's showed that."